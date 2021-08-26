Today’s Papers: Mbappe on the verge of joining Madrid while Barcelona out for revenge against Bayern

Mbappe at the point of joining Madrid
  • Madrid raise the offer and see it as being close
  • Alexia Putellas, the best footballer in Europe
  • Luis Enrique selects no Madrid players
  • Sees Guardiola as the national team coach one day
  • La Liga blocks the travel of South American internationals
  • Cristiano tells Juventus he wants to leave
  • Close to securing move to City
Final offensive from Real Madrid
  • The club offer €170m plus €10m for Mbappe
  • PSG's squad sees his departure as inevitable
  • Al-Khelaifi proving inflexible "We're not going to change"
  • Barcelona succeed
  • Alexia wins best player, Panos, Paredes and Hermoso win too
Revenge
  • Barcelona draw Bayern again in the Champions League
  • Madrid and Sevilla get comparatively lucky draws
  • Atletico and Villarreal get complicated draws
  • City draw PSG
  • Alexia Putellas wins best player in Europe
  • Luis Enrique gives Pedri a rest
  • Madrid raise their offer for Mbappe
  • Cristiano close to signing for City
  • Espanyol going for their first victory of the season
