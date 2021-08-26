Today’s Papers: Mbappe on the verge of joining Madrid while Barcelona out for revenge against Bayern

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Mbappe at the point of joining Madrid
- Madrid raise the offer and see it as being close
- Alexia Putellas, the best footballer in Europe
- Luis Enrique selects no Madrid players
- Sees Guardiola as the national team coach one day
- La Liga blocks the travel of South American internationals
- Cristiano tells Juventus he wants to leave
- Close to securing move to City
Final offensive from Real Madrid
- The club offer €170m plus €10m for Mbappe
- PSG's squad sees his departure as inevitable
- Al-Khelaifi proving inflexible "We're not going to change"
- Barcelona succeed
- Alexia wins best player, Panos, Paredes and Hermoso win too
Revenge
- Barcelona draw Bayern again in the Champions League
- Madrid and Sevilla get comparatively lucky draws
- Atletico and Villarreal get complicated draws
- City draw PSG
- Alexia Putellas wins best player in Europe
- Luis Enrique gives Pedri a rest
- Madrid raise their offer for Mbappe
- Cristiano close to signing for City
- Espanyol going for their first victory of the season