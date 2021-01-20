Today’s papers: Martin Odegaard asks to leave Real Madrid while Barcelona still want Eric Garcia

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Odegaard wants to go A lack of minutes, the final straw

He wants a new loan as he barely counts under Zidane

To return to Real Sociedad is his preferred option

Won't play in the Copa because of a minor complaint

Carrasco: "I'm more mature, not as crazy as I was when I was young"

"Simeone doesn't let you breathe, he's always on top of you, that's what makes a player play for the team"

Messi suspended for two games

Playing for something more than pride

Odegaard asks to go The Norwegian tells the club he wants to go due to a lack of opportunities

He's played nine games this season and only five minutes in the last month-and-a-half

La Real want the player, but there are other options

The last challenge

Zidane to start against Alcoyano with his B team, with the intent on winning the one trophy he's missing

Messi to miss two games after his offence wasn't deemed to be an assault

Atletico offer Simeone a contract until 2024