Today’s papers: Martin Odegaard asks to leave Real Madrid while Barcelona still want Eric Garcia

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Odegaard wants to go
  • A lack of minutes, the final straw
  • He wants a new loan as he barely counts under Zidane
  • To return to Real Sociedad is his preferred option
  • Won't play in the Copa because of a minor complaint
  • Carrasco: "I'm more mature, not as crazy as I was when I was young"
  • "Simeone doesn't let you breathe, he's always on top of you, that's what makes a player play for the team"
  • Messi suspended for two games
  • Playing for something more than pride
  • The last challenge
  • Zidane to start against Alcoyano with his B team, with the intent on winning the one trophy he's missing
  • Messi to miss two games after his offence wasn't deemed to be an assault
  • Atletico offer Simeone a contract until 2024
Urge Eric
  • The sporting department consider the centre-back essential given the injuries and the condensed calendar ahead
  • He could arrive now or in the summer, but there are other clubs, like PSG, interested
  • Messi, out for two games so will miss Cornella and Elche
  • Postal voting okay, election could be brought forward a week
  • Zidane's men debut in the Copa with injuries and emergencies
