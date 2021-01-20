Today’s papers: Martin Odegaard asks to leave Real Madrid while Barcelona still want Eric Garcia

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Odegaard wants to go
- A lack of minutes, the final straw
- He wants a new loan as he barely counts under Zidane
- To return to Real Sociedad is his preferred option
- Won't play in the Copa because of a minor complaint
- Carrasco: "I'm more mature, not as crazy as I was when I was young"
- "Simeone doesn't let you breathe, he's always on top of you, that's what makes a player play for the team"
- Messi suspended for two games
- Playing for something more than pride
Odegaard asks to go
- The Norwegian tells the club he wants to go due to a lack of opportunities
- He's played nine games this season and only five minutes in the last month-and-a-half
- La Real want the player, but there are other options
- The last challenge
- Zidane to start against Alcoyano with his B team, with the intent on winning the one trophy he's missing
- Messi to miss two games after his offence wasn't deemed to be an assault
- Atletico offer Simeone a contract until 2024
Urge Eric
- The sporting department consider the centre-back essential given the injuries and the condensed calendar ahead
- He could arrive now or in the summer, but there are other clubs, like PSG, interested
- Messi, out for two games so will miss Cornella and Elche
- Postal voting okay, election could be brought forward a week
- Zidane's men debut in the Copa with injuries and emergencies