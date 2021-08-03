Today’s Papers: Marco Asensio gives La Roja a shot at Olympic Gold

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The final effort
- Asensio's goal ensures Spain a medal
- Brazil, who beat Mexico, will be their opponents in the final
- Marco: "I'm made for these moments, that's when I appear"
- Jovic asks for a second chance
- La Liga won't help out Barcelona with Messi
- Joao Felix to miss Atletico's season opener
Golden goal
- Asensio comes off the bench to score in the 115th minute and put Spain in the final of the Olympic Games
- "There are critics that cross the line"
- Spain will play for the title against Brazil
- Kroos out of action for at least a month
- De Paul to make Atletico debut against Cadiz
- Spotlight shines on Memphis