Today’s Papers: Marco Asensio gives La Roja a shot at Olympic Gold

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The final effort
  • Asensio's goal ensures Spain a medal
  • Brazil, who beat Mexico, will be their opponents in the final
  • Marco: "I'm made for these moments, that's when I appear"
  • Jovic asks for a second chance
  • La Liga won't help out Barcelona with Messi
  • Joao Felix to miss Atletico's season opener
Golden goal
  • Asensio comes off the bench to score in the 115th minute and put Spain in the final of the Olympic Games
  • "There are critics that cross the line"
  • Spain will play for the title against Brazil
  • Kroos out of action for at least a month
  • De Paul to make Atletico debut against Cadiz
  • Spotlight shines on Memphis
Ten medals (at the moment)
  • Spain beat Japan to secure place in the final against Brazil
  • Tottenham interested in Coutinho
  • They want the Brazilian if they lose Kane
  • Barcelona to face Salzburg in penultimate friendly
  • Barcelona working to make Messi's renewal official
