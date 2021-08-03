Today’s Papers: Marco Asensio gives La Roja a shot at Olympic Gold

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The final effort Asensio's goal ensures Spain a medal

Brazil, who beat Mexico, will be their opponents in the final

Marco: "I'm made for these moments, that's when I appear"

Jovic asks for a second chance

La Liga won't help out Barcelona with Messi

Joao Felix to miss Atletico's season opener

Golden goal Asensio comes off the bench to score in the 115th minute and put Spain in the final of the Olympic Games

"There are critics that cross the line"

Spain will play for the title against Brazil

Kroos out of action for at least a month

De Paul to make Atletico debut against Cadiz

Spotlight shines on Memphis