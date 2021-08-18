Today’s papers: Madrid won’t give up on Mbappe, Barcelona look to the future

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
"Maybe a player from Paris will become one of us"
- Madrid's dressing room discuss Mbappe's possible arrival
- Kroos adds fuel to the fire
- Arsenal move to close deal to sign Odegaard
- Llorente extends Atletico contract to 2027
Madrid don't give up
- They'll insist on the signing
- Mbappe has told friends he'll stay at PSG
- Madrid see it as a strategy to secure a friendly exit
- The rejection of Cristiano shows they want Mbappe
- Odegaard leaves for Arsenal
- The deal will be closed soon: €40m
- Llorente renews until 2027
- Change of the guard at Barcelona with Nico, Gavi and Demir
Baby Team
- Time for the new generation to lead Barcelona into the future
- Koeman will guide the progression of the group
- Busquets, Alaba and Roberto reach agreement to cut salary
- The Mbappe signing goes cold
- Madrid think Mbappe wants to stay at PSG
- Llorente renews until 2027
- Vidal leaves Sevilla for Espanyol