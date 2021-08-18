Today’s papers: Madrid won’t give up on Mbappe, Barcelona look to the future

"Maybe a player from Paris will become one of us"
  • Madrid's dressing room discuss Mbappe's possible arrival
  • Kroos adds fuel to the fire
  • Arsenal move to close deal to sign Odegaard
  • Llorente extends Atletico contract to 2027
Madrid don't give up
  • They'll insist on the signing
  • Mbappe has told friends he'll stay at PSG
  • Madrid see it as a strategy to secure a friendly exit
  • The rejection of Cristiano shows they want Mbappe
  • Odegaard leaves for Arsenal
  • The deal will be closed soon: €40m
  • Llorente renews until 2027
  • Change of the guard at Barcelona with Nico, Gavi and Demir
Baby Team
  • Time for the new generation to lead Barcelona into the future
  • Koeman will guide the progression of the group
  • Busquets, Alaba and Roberto reach agreement to cut salary
  • The Mbappe signing goes cold
  • Madrid think Mbappe wants to stay at PSG
  • Llorente renews until 2027
  • Vidal leaves Sevilla for Espanyol
