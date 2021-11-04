Today’s Papers: Madrid reveal stunning plans for Bernabeu as Barcelona close in on Xavi

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Bernabeu City
  • Madrid's stadium will be the new jewel of the capital
  • Luis Enrique to give his squad today
  • Xavi facing a key day
  • La Real held by Sturm Graz
  • Betis humbled by Leverkusen
Limited society
  • Benzema and Vinicius have scored 22 of Madrid's 35 goals
  • They've scored 17 in La Liga, one less than La Real
Today is Xavi's day
  • Barcelona ready to close his signing
  • The club want to arrange a friendly
  • If pushed they will pay €5m release clause
  • Dembele injured again
  • More debt in the Bernabeu renovation
