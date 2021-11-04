Today’s Papers: Madrid reveal stunning plans for Bernabeu as Barcelona close in on Xavi

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Bernabeu City
- Madrid's stadium will be the new jewel of the capital
- Luis Enrique to give his squad today
- Xavi facing a key day
- La Real held by Sturm Graz
- Betis humbled by Leverkusen
Limited society
- Benzema and Vinicius have scored 22 of Madrid's 35 goals
- They've scored 17 in La Liga, one less than La Real
- Xavi to be announced today
- Dembele out for three weeks
- Kondogbia key to Atletico's plan to solve defensive issues
