Today’s Papers: Madrid move for Camavinga while Mbappe waits in the wings

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
While waiting for Mbappe, Camavinga
- The negotiation with PSG is tense but Madrid don't stop
- Madrid are waiting to unblock the signing of Mbappe
- But meanwhile they're on the point of moving for Camavinga
- Madrid debut in the women's Champions League
- Ilaix and Emerson could leave for €40m
Mbappe SOS
- Mbappe wants to leave but the market is hours from closing
- Madrid are resigned to January signing, barring miracles
- Camavinga is a step away from joining Madrid
- Saul is closer to staying than going
- Koeman wants to close a signing against the clock
- The exits of Ilaix and Emerson opens the door
- La Roja ready for three game
Millions for Barcelona
- Ilaix close to Leipzig and Emerson close to Tottenham
- Leaves Barcelona light at right-back, but striker is priority
- Madrid's move for Mbappe hits the breaks
- Madrid stop the negotiation after PSG's non-response
- There's hope of a last minute turnaround
- La Roja ready for a tough international break
- Gavi debuts like Ansu, Nico and Eric