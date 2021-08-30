Today’s Papers: Madrid move for Camavinga while Mbappe waits in the wings

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

While waiting for Mbappe, Camavinga
  • The negotiation with PSG is tense but Madrid don't stop
  • Madrid are waiting to unblock the signing of Mbappe
  • But meanwhile they're on the point of moving for Camavinga
  • Madrid debut in the women's Champions League
  • Ilaix and Emerson could leave for €40m
Mbappe SOS
  • Mbappe wants to leave but the market is hours from closing
  • Madrid are resigned to January signing, barring miracles
  • Camavinga is a step away from joining Madrid
  • Saul is closer to staying than going
  • Koeman wants to close a signing against the clock
  • The exits of Ilaix and Emerson opens the door
  • La Roja ready for three game
Millions for Barcelona
  • Ilaix close to Leipzig and Emerson close to Tottenham
  • Leaves Barcelona light at right-back, but striker is priority
  • Madrid's move for Mbappe hits the breaks
  • Madrid stop the negotiation after PSG's non-response
  • There's hope of a last minute turnaround
  • La Roja ready for a tough international break
  • Gavi debuts like Ansu, Nico and Eric
