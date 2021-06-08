Today’s Papers: Madrid might play at the Wanda, Barcelona offer ultimatum to Dembele, Llorente tests positive for covid-19

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS – in English!

Madrid considering playing at the Wanda Metropolitano It would be for the first games of next season

The good feeling between the two clubs key

Madrid and Atletico have shared grounds before

Youthful La Roja beat Lithuania 4-0

The government castigate La Roja

They didn't listen to their request to vaccinate the squad

Dembele's ultimatum Barcelona to meet with his agent next week

Their plan is to force a renewal, with the player and his team ignoring offers

The club want time to sell him and not be caught late in the window

Operation exit activated

The first meetings are being taken to reduce the size of the squad

The youngsters do their work with distinction against Lithuania

Holland entrust Memphis with the team's leadership