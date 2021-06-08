Today’s Papers: Madrid might play at the Wanda, Barcelona offer ultimatum to Dembele, Llorente tests positive for covid-19

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS – in English!
Madrid considering playing at the Wanda Metropolitano
- It would be for the first games of next season
- The good feeling between the two clubs key
- Madrid and Atletico have shared grounds before
- Youthful La Roja beat Lithuania 4-0
- The government castigate La Roja
- They didn't listen to their request to vaccinate the squad
Dembele's ultimatum
- Barcelona to meet with his agent next week
- Their plan is to force a renewal, with the player and his team ignoring offers
- The club want time to sell him and not be caught late in the window
- Operation exit activated
- The first meetings are being taken to reduce the size of the squad
- The youngsters do their work with distinction against Lithuania
- Holland entrust Memphis with the team's leadership
A debut in danger
- Diego Llorente is the second Spanish player to test positive
- Swedish pair Kulusevski and Svanberg are also positive
- UEFA are in suspense
- The government to decide whether or not to vaccinate the players
- Ramos waiting for a call
- He'll accept a one-year deal at this point
- La Rojita show they've got what it takes
- They beat Lithuania playing some great football