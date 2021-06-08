Today’s Papers: Madrid might play at the Wanda, Barcelona offer ultimatum to Dembele, Llorente tests positive for covid-19

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS – in English!

Madrid considering playing at the Wanda Metropolitano
  • It would be for the first games of next season
  • The good feeling between the two clubs key
  • Madrid and Atletico have shared grounds before
  • Youthful La Roja beat Lithuania 4-0
  • The government castigate La Roja
  • They didn't listen to their request to vaccinate the squad
Dembele's ultimatum
  • Barcelona to meet with his agent next week
  • Their plan is to force a renewal, with the player and his team ignoring offers
  • The club want time to sell him and not be caught late in the window
  • Operation exit activated
  • The first meetings are being taken to reduce the size of the squad
  • The youngsters do their work with distinction against Lithuania
  • Holland entrust Memphis with the team's leadership
A debut in danger
  • Diego Llorente is the second Spanish player to test positive
  • Swedish pair Kulusevski and Svanberg are also positive
  • UEFA are in suspense
  • The government to decide whether or not to vaccinate the players
  • Ramos waiting for a call
  • He'll accept a one-year deal at this point
  • La Rojita show they've got what it takes
  • They beat Lithuania playing some great football
