Today’s Papers: Madrid keep the dream alive, Benzema the great hope, PSG table offer for Messi

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A draw that keeps the dream alive
- Passage to the final will be decided in London
- Madrid put under pressure by Chelsea initially
- A golazo from Benzema evened things up
- Impeccable refereeing from Makkelie
- Duel of the sheiks
- PSG have offered contract to Messi according to Brazilian media
- Nagelsmann, the most expensive coach in history at €25m
Benzema is the hope
- The Frenchman scores a golazo after Chelsea hurricane in the first half
- After Madrid's reaction, everything will be decided in London
- Zidane: "We're alive"
- The duel of petrofootball: Guardiola's plan to control Mbappe and Neymar
- Ceferin ate with Pique and Laporta
- The centre-back is interested in the rights of the Champions League
Offensive PSG
- Leo has an offer from the Parisians on the table
- It's a two year deal with the option of another year
- It's considered to be economically impossible to match for Barcelona
- Madrid suffer to secure home draw
- Pulisic put Chelsea ahead before Benzema equalised
- The Londoners were on top
- There could be fans from May 9th