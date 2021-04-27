Today’s Papers: Madrid keep the dream alive, Benzema the great hope, PSG table offer for Messi

A draw that keeps the dream alive
  • Passage to the final will be decided in London
  • Madrid put under pressure by Chelsea initially
  • A golazo from Benzema evened things up
  • Impeccable refereeing from Makkelie
  • Duel of the sheiks
  • PSG have offered contract to Messi according to Brazilian media
  • Nagelsmann, the most expensive coach in history at €25m
Benzema is the hope
  • The Frenchman scores a golazo after Chelsea hurricane in the first half
  • After Madrid's reaction, everything will be decided in London
  • Zidane: "We're alive"
  • The duel of petrofootball: Guardiola's plan to control Mbappe and Neymar
  • Ceferin ate with Pique and Laporta
  • The centre-back is interested in the rights of the Champions League
Offensive PSG
  • Leo has an offer from the Parisians on the table
  • It's a two year deal with the option of another year
  • It's considered to be economically impossible to match for Barcelona
  • Madrid suffer to secure home draw
  • Pulisic put Chelsea ahead before Benzema equalised
  • The Londoners were on top
  • There could be fans from May 9th
