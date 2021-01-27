Today’s Papers: Madrid consider renewals, Alaba has options and Barcelona go full-strength to Vallecas

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

This is what it is
  • Inflexible politics in renewals during a crisis
  • Madrid prioritising economic stability
  • There's an agreement with Modric, but Ramos and Vazquez haven't accepted anything yet
  • Varane, Benzema and Nacho will be next
  • Papu Gomez has joined Sevilla
  • Signed until 2024 for €5m plus €2m in variables
  • Messi, the pain in the side of Rayo, returns
Alaba: Who gives more?
  • Madrid offers the Austrian €11m annually
  • City are offering €14m
  • United, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG, not to mention Laporta and Font, are also in the fight
  • With Messi and without reservations
  • Koeman: "The cup is the shortest road to win something"
  • The Wanda is a fortress
  • Atletico are the best at home in Europe during the pandemic
Candidates
  • Barcelona looking at the market for alternatives at left-back if they decide to sell Junior Firpo
  • Valencia want €15m for Gaya while Alonso isn't in form in London, but all depends on the elections
  • The managing committee confirm the election is to be held on 7 March, with postal voting and six locations
  • Comparing the debt of Barcelona and Real Madrid
  • Copa del Rey: Villarreal, Betis and Levante put themselves into the quarter-finals
  • Barcelona goes with everyone to Vallecas
  • Messi, suspension served, returns to the side and Koeman intends on starting at full-strength aside from those injured
Posted by