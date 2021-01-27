Today’s Papers: Madrid consider renewals, Alaba has options and Barcelona go full-strength to Vallecas

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

This is what it is Inflexible politics in renewals during a crisis

Madrid prioritising economic stability

There's an agreement with Modric, but Ramos and Vazquez haven't accepted anything yet

Varane, Benzema and Nacho will be next

Papu Gomez has joined Sevilla

Signed until 2024 for €5m plus €2m in variables

Messi, the pain in the side of Rayo, returns

Alaba: Who gives more? Madrid offers the Austrian €11m annually

City are offering €14m

United, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG, not to mention Laporta and Font, are also in the fight

With Messi and without reservations

Koeman: "The cup is the shortest road to win something"

The Wanda is a fortress

Atletico are the best at home in Europe during the pandemic