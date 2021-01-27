Today’s Papers: Madrid consider renewals, Alaba has options and Barcelona go full-strength to Vallecas

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
This is what it is
- Inflexible politics in renewals during a crisis
- Madrid prioritising economic stability
- There's an agreement with Modric, but Ramos and Vazquez haven't accepted anything yet
- Varane, Benzema and Nacho will be next
- Papu Gomez has joined Sevilla
- Signed until 2024 for €5m plus €2m in variables
- Messi, the pain in the side of Rayo, returns
Alaba: Who gives more?
- Madrid offers the Austrian €11m annually
- City are offering €14m
- United, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG, not to mention Laporta and Font, are also in the fight
- With Messi and without reservations
- Koeman: "The cup is the shortest road to win something"
- The Wanda is a fortress
- Atletico are the best at home in Europe during the pandemic
Candidates
- Barcelona looking at the market for alternatives at left-back if they decide to sell Junior Firpo
- Valencia want €15m for Gaya while Alonso isn't in form in London, but all depends on the elections
- The managing committee confirm the election is to be held on 7 March, with postal voting and six locations
- Comparing the debt of Barcelona and Real Madrid
- Copa del Rey: Villarreal, Betis and Levante put themselves into the quarter-finals
- Barcelona goes with everyone to Vallecas
- Messi, suspension served, returns to the side and Koeman intends on starting at full-strength aside from those injured