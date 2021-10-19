Today’s Papers: Madrid beat Shakhtar 5-0 as Atletico lose 3-2 to Liverpool

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A work of art Vinicius scores two goals

Rodrygo and Benzema also score

Madrid put five past Shakhtar

Atletico get in a fight

Griezmann scored two goals and was sent off

Hermoso conceded a crucial penalty

Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal play Wednesday

Unstoppable Vinicius scores brace as Madrid destroy Shakhtar

Benzema scores the final goal

Ancelotti already thinking about El Clasico

Atletico lose a shootout

Conceded two early goals

Griezmann scored brace but was sent off

VAR ruled out potentially equalising penalty

Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal play Wednesday