Today’s Papers: Madrid beat Shakhtar 5-0 as Atletico lose 3-2 to Liverpool

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A work of art
- Vinicius scores two goals
- Rodrygo and Benzema also score
- Madrid put five past Shakhtar
- Atletico get in a fight
- Griezmann scored two goals and was sent off
- Hermoso conceded a crucial penalty
- Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal play Wednesday
