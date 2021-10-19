Today’s Papers: Madrid beat Shakhtar 5-0 as Atletico lose 3-2 to Liverpool

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A work of art
  • Vinicius scores two goals
  • Rodrygo and Benzema also score
  • Madrid put five past Shakhtar
  • Atletico get in a fight
  • Griezmann scored two goals and was sent off
  • Hermoso conceded a crucial penalty
  • Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal play Wednesday
Unstoppable
  • Vinicius scores brace as Madrid destroy Shakhtar
  • Benzema scores the final goal
  • Ancelotti already thinking about El Clasico
  • Atletico lose a shootout
  • Conceded two early goals
  • Griezmann scored brace but was sent off
  • VAR ruled out potentially equalising penalty
  • Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal play Wednesday
Ansu close to renewing with Barcelona
  • Principal of a deal until 2027 is close
  • Barcelona have to beat Dynamo at Camp Nou
  • Madrid win ahead of El Clasico
  • Atletico comeback but eventually lose
  • Messi scores brace for PSG
  • Sevilla and Villarreal also play
