Today’s Papers: Madrid await Mbappe’s signal, Odegaard’s happy at Arsenal and Barcelona finally show a reaction

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Madrid wait for a signal
- Mbappe asks for time to make a decision
- Los Blancos have a green light if Mbappe decides not to renew his contract with PSG
- Their economic crisis generates uncertainly in the player
- Atletico sign Brazilian Marcos Paulo
- Rayo take Barcelona to the limit
- Messi and De Jong put them in the quarter-finals
- "You land a big one and the next day you're walking around town like you're Zidane"
There's a great project here
- Odegaard's already an Arsenal player
- "The Premier League is the biggest league"
- "They've assured me that there's a plan for me and here everything is good for me"
- Ceballos called me and told me good things about the club
- Messi and De Jong help Barcelona comeback at Vallecas
Reaction
- Goals from Messi and De Jong secure the comeback at Vallecas and Barcelona's place in the quarter-finals
- Barcelona hit the post three times before going 1-0 down but the entrance of Jordi Alba changes the game
- Font offers to buy Eric without paying anything right now
- The economic plan for each of the three candidates
- Odegaard to Arsenal: the latest footballer to flee Zidane
- Sevilla sentence Valencia before half-time