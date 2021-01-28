Today’s Papers: Madrid await Mbappe’s signal, Odegaard’s happy at Arsenal and Barcelona finally show a reaction

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid wait for a signal Mbappe asks for time to make a decision

Los Blancos have a green light if Mbappe decides not to renew his contract with PSG

Their economic crisis generates uncertainly in the player

Atletico sign Brazilian Marcos Paulo

Rayo take Barcelona to the limit

Messi and De Jong put them in the quarter-finals

"You land a big one and the next day you're walking around town like you're Zidane"

There's a great project here Odegaard's already an Arsenal player

"The Premier League is the biggest league"

"They've assured me that there's a plan for me and here everything is good for me"

Ceballos called me and told me good things about the club

