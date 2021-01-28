Today’s Papers: Madrid await Mbappe’s signal, Odegaard’s happy at Arsenal and Barcelona finally show a reaction

Madrid wait for a signal
  • Mbappe asks for time to make a decision
  • Los Blancos have a green light if Mbappe decides not to renew his contract with PSG
  • Their economic crisis generates uncertainly in the player
  • Atletico sign Brazilian Marcos Paulo
  • Rayo take Barcelona to the limit
  • Messi and De Jong put them in the quarter-finals
  • "You land a big one and the next day you're walking around town like you're Zidane"
There's a great project here
  • Odegaard's already an Arsenal player
  • "The Premier League is the biggest league"
  • "They've assured me that there's a plan for me and here everything is good for me"
  • Ceballos called me and told me good things about the club
  • Messi and De Jong help Barcelona comeback at Vallecas
Reaction
  • Goals from Messi and De Jong secure the comeback at Vallecas and Barcelona's place in the quarter-finals
  • Barcelona hit the post three times before going 1-0 down but the entrance of Jordi Alba changes the game
  • Font offers to buy Eric without paying anything right now
  • The economic plan for each of the three candidates
  • Odegaard to Arsenal: the latest footballer to flee Zidane
  • Sevilla sentence Valencia before half-time
