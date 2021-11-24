Today’s Papers: Madrid and Atletico prepare for Champions League action as Barcelona face pivotal trip to Bayern

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
With all five senses
- Europe brings out the best version of Madrid and Atletico
- Madrid and Atletico ready for two key duels
- Ancelotti's men qualify if they win
- But if they don't, things get complicated
- Cholo's men can't lose if they want to stay in the fight
- Zidane is a real option for PSG
- Ramos in PSG's squad for City game
- Barcelona have to win in Munich
- Cristiano sinks Villarreal
- Sevilla beat Wolfsburg
- De Paul confident in his teammates
On the brink of being knocked out
- Barcelona penalised for failing to score against Benfica
- They depend on themselves if they beat Bayern
- Xavi pleased with his team's performance
- Win and win
- Madrid and Atletico face pivotal duels
- Benzema and Vinicius key for the former
- Griezmann and Suarez for the latter
- De Gea and Cristiano kill Villarreal
- Sevilla have their future in their own hands
Going with everything to Munich
- Barcelona impress but can't beat Benfica
- Demir hit the post while Araujo had a goal disallowed
- Rulli punished Villarreal while De Gea saves United
- Sevilla win to keep dreaming
- Madrid ready to face Sheriff
- Atletico face life-or-death tie
- Pep ready to face off against Messi and Ramos