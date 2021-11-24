Today’s Papers: Madrid and Atletico prepare for Champions League action as Barcelona face pivotal trip to Bayern

With all five senses
  • Europe brings out the best version of Madrid and Atletico
  • Madrid and Atletico ready for two key duels
  • Ancelotti's men qualify if they win
  • But if they don't, things get complicated
  • Cholo's men can't lose if they want to stay in the fight
  • Zidane is a real option for PSG
  • Ramos in PSG's squad for City game
  • Barcelona have to win in Munich
  • Cristiano sinks Villarreal
  • Sevilla beat Wolfsburg
  • De Paul confident in his teammates
On the brink of being knocked out
  • Barcelona penalised for failing to score against Benfica
  • They depend on themselves if they beat Bayern
  • Xavi pleased with his team's performance
  • Win and win
  • Madrid and Atletico face pivotal duels
  • Benzema and Vinicius key for the former
  • Griezmann and Suarez for the latter
  • De Gea and Cristiano kill Villarreal
  • Sevilla have their future in their own hands
Going with everything to Munich
  • Barcelona impress but can't beat Benfica
  • Demir hit the post while Araujo had a goal disallowed
  • Rulli punished Villarreal while De Gea saves United
  • Sevilla win to keep dreaming
  • Madrid ready to face Sheriff
  • Atletico face life-or-death tie
  • Pep ready to face off against Messi and Ramos
