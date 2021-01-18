Today’s papers: Madrid agree to sign David Alaba while PSG are ready to go for Lionel Messi

Tuesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Done deal with Alaba Signed for four seasons

The defender has already passed his medical and will arrive on a free from Bayern in July

He'll cost €11m annually

He's considered a strategic signing as he can play at centre-back, full-back and centre-midfield

"In April we'll repeat with the Copa del Rey!"

Athletic celebrate their Supercopa victory

Leonardo: "PSG have a place reserved for Messi"

Barcelona argue that Messi's intentions weren't aggressive and he should only be suspended for between one and three games

PSG prepare move for Messi Leonardo flirts with his possible signing

"Great players like him are always on our list"

A month away from meeting in the Champions League, the Parisian club are trying to destabilise Barcelona

Pique's Andorra sign Eder Sarabia as coach

FIFA confirm Trippier's ten-game sanction