Today’s papers: Madrid agree to sign David Alaba while PSG are ready to go for Lionel Messi

Done deal with Alaba
  • Signed for four seasons
  • The defender has already passed his medical and will arrive on a free from Bayern in July
  • He'll cost €11m annually
  • He's considered a strategic signing as he can play at centre-back, full-back and centre-midfield
  • "In April we'll repeat with the Copa del Rey!"
  • Athletic celebrate their Supercopa victory
  • Leonardo: "PSG have a place reserved for Messi"
  • Barcelona argue that Messi's intentions weren't aggressive and he should only be suspended for between one and three games
PSG prepare move for Messi
  • Leonardo flirts with his possible signing
  • "Great players like him are always on our list"
  • A month away from meeting in the Champions League, the Parisian club are trying to destabilise Barcelona
  • Pique's Andorra sign Eder Sarabia as coach
  • FIFA confirm Trippier's ten-game sanction
PSG goes for Messi
  • Leonardo, the Parisian club's sporting director, admits that they're interested in him
  • "We're sitting at a big table of people interested in this subject. In fact, we're not seated, but our place is reserved."
  • It wasn't aggression!
  • Leo's sanction for his red card will be revealed today
  • Villalibre could have signed for Barcelona in 2019
  • Ilaix, the new star about to debut against Cornella
  • Eder Sarabia signs for Pique's Andorra
