Today’s papers: Madrid agree to sign David Alaba while PSG are ready to go for Lionel Messi

Tuesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Done deal with Alaba
- Signed for four seasons
- The defender has already passed his medical and will arrive on a free from Bayern in July
- He'll cost €11m annually
- He's considered a strategic signing as he can play at centre-back, full-back and centre-midfield
- "In April we'll repeat with the Copa del Rey!"
- Athletic celebrate their Supercopa victory
- Leonardo: "PSG have a place reserved for Messi"
- Barcelona argue that Messi's intentions weren't aggressive and he should only be suspended for between one and three games
PSG prepare move for Messi
- Leonardo flirts with his possible signing
- "Great players like him are always on our list"
- A month away from meeting in the Champions League, the Parisian club are trying to destabilise Barcelona
- Pique's Andorra sign Eder Sarabia as coach
- FIFA confirm Trippier's ten-game sanction
PSG goes for Messi
- Leonardo, the Parisian club's sporting director, admits that they're interested in him
- "We're sitting at a big table of people interested in this subject. In fact, we're not seated, but our place is reserved."
- It wasn't aggression!
- Leo's sanction for his red card will be revealed today
- Villalibre could have signed for Barcelona in 2019
- Ilaix, the new star about to debut against Cornella
- Eder Sarabia signs for Pique's Andorra