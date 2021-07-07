Today’s Papers: Luis Enrique emerges from Euro 2020 in good shape while Lionel Messi bleeds for Argentina

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Remarkable
  • The best: Pedri
  • Remarkable: Luis Enrique
  • The worst: The penalty-taker
  • What was missing: A goalscorer
  • The best thing: The talent of the youngsters
  • The future: A couple of missing pieces
  • Copa America: The dream final has been delivered
  • Controversy as England beat Denmark in extra-time
  • Sergio Ramos arrives in Paris
  • "It's a privilege to wear PSG's number four"
Blood, sweat and Messi
  • Argentina will play the final of the Copa America against Brazil after beating Colombia on penalties
  • Leo assisted Lautaro, ended the game bleeding and will now face Neymar at the Maracana
  • Pedrimania; Europe hails the Barcelona teenager
  • Kane the decider in Wembley
  • The forward scored in extra-time after missing a penalty to set up an England v Italy final
  • Sergio Ramos joins PSG for two seasons
The great winner
  • Luis Enrique comes out of Euro 2020 excellently and in good shape for the Nations League final four and the World Cup
  • The coach supports his young group of players to the hilt and truly believes he's kicked off a cycle of success
  • Busquets wants to continue with La Roja
  • England win in extra-time and will be in the final
  • Messi, a step away from winning the Copa America
  • The Barcelona crack beat Colombia on penalties and will face Brazil in the final
  • Coutinho arrives to negotiate his salary
  • Green light for Barcelona's off-field project
  • Sergio Ramos, in Paris to sign for PSG
