Today’s Papers: Luis Enrique emerges from Euro 2020 in good shape while Lionel Messi bleeds for Argentina

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Remarkable
- The best: Pedri
- Remarkable: Luis Enrique
- The worst: The penalty-taker
- What was missing: A goalscorer
- The best thing: The talent of the youngsters
- The future: A couple of missing pieces
- Copa America: The dream final has been delivered
- Controversy as England beat Denmark in extra-time
- Sergio Ramos arrives in Paris
- "It's a privilege to wear PSG's number four"
Blood, sweat and Messi
- Argentina will play the final of the Copa America against Brazil after beating Colombia on penalties
- Leo assisted Lautaro, ended the game bleeding and will now face Neymar at the Maracana
- Pedrimania; Europe hails the Barcelona teenager
- Kane the decider in Wembley
- The forward scored in extra-time after missing a penalty to set up an England v Italy final
- Sergio Ramos joins PSG for two seasons
The great winner
- Luis Enrique comes out of Euro 2020 excellently and in good shape for the Nations League final four and the World Cup
- The coach supports his young group of players to the hilt and truly believes he's kicked off a cycle of success
- Busquets wants to continue with La Roja
- England win in extra-time and will be in the final
- Messi, a step away from winning the Copa America
- The Barcelona crack beat Colombia on penalties and will face Brazil in the final
- Coutinho arrives to negotiate his salary
- Green light for Barcelona's off-field project
- Sergio Ramos, in Paris to sign for PSG