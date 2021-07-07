Today’s Papers: Luis Enrique emerges from Euro 2020 in good shape while Lionel Messi bleeds for Argentina

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Remarkable The best: Pedri

Remarkable: Luis Enrique

The worst: The penalty-taker

What was missing: A goalscorer

The best thing: The talent of the youngsters

The future: A couple of missing pieces

Copa America: The dream final has been delivered

Controversy as England beat Denmark in extra-time

Sergio Ramos arrives in Paris

"It's a privilege to wear PSG's number four"

Blood, sweat and Messi Argentina will play the final of the Copa America against Brazil after beating Colombia on penalties

Leo assisted Lautaro, ended the game bleeding and will now face Neymar at the Maracana

Pedrimania; Europe hails the Barcelona teenager

Kane the decider in Wembley

The forward scored in extra-time after missing a penalty to set up an England v Italy final

Sergio Ramos joins PSG for two seasons