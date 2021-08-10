Today’s Papers: Lionel Messi shocks the world by joining Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Messi arms the French Revolution He's already a PSG player

His father sends message upon goodbye

"Ask the club who's responsible," he said

The French club make clear Mbappe's going nowhere

Madrid denounce Tebas and could halt CVC deal

Villarreal look for their second title

Paris is a party PSG's fans welcome Messi like a hero

He's signed for two years with the option of a third

They've started removing his image from Camp Nou

Gerard and Pau enable Villarreal to dream

