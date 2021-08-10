Today’s Papers: Lionel Messi shocks the world by joining Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Messi arms the French Revolution
  • He's already a PSG player
  • His father sends message upon goodbye
  • "Ask the club who's responsible," he said
  • The French club make clear Mbappe's going nowhere
  • Messi will wear number 30
  • Madrid denounce Tebas and could halt CVC deal
  • Villarreal look for their second title
  • Emery's men face Chelsea
Paris is a party
  • PSG's fans welcome Messi like a hero
  • He'll be presented as a new PSG player today
  • He's signed for two years with the option of a third
  • He'll wear the number 30
  • They've started removing his image from Camp Nou
  • Gerard and Pau enable Villarreal to dream
  • They face Chelsea in the European Super Cup
  • Madrid denounce Tebas and the CVC deal
  • They ask to stop the deal
Messi signs for PSG; and how it hurts!
  • He signs for two seasons with the option of a third
  • He'll earn €35m net per season
  • He arrived yesterday amid public hysteria
  • He'll be presented today at eleven
  • Leo, happy with his signing
  • "I'm delighted. The club align with my footballing ambitions."
  • Villarreal want another European title against Chelsea
  • Total war between Florentino and Tebas
