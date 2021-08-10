Today’s Papers: Lionel Messi shocks the world by joining Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Messi arms the French Revolution
- He's already a PSG player
- His father sends message upon goodbye
- "Ask the club who's responsible," he said
- The French club make clear Mbappe's going nowhere
- Messi will wear number 30
- Madrid denounce Tebas and could halt CVC deal
- Villarreal look for their second title
- Emery's men face Chelsea
Paris is a party
- PSG's fans welcome Messi like a hero
- He'll be presented as a new PSG player today
- He's signed for two years with the option of a third
- He'll wear the number 30
- They've started removing his image from Camp Nou
- Gerard and Pau enable Villarreal to dream
- They face Chelsea in the European Super Cup
- Madrid denounce Tebas and the CVC deal
- They ask to stop the deal
Messi signs for PSG; and how it hurts!
- He signs for two seasons with the option of a third
- He'll earn €35m net per season
- He arrived yesterday amid public hysteria
- He'll be presented today at eleven
- Leo, happy with his signing
- "I'm delighted. The club align with my footballing ambitions."
- Villarreal want another European title against Chelsea
- Total war between Florentino and Tebas