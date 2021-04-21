Today’s Papers: Life is easier for Real Madrid with Karim Benzema, Barcelona set out to win La Liga, the Super League stinks

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

With Karim, everything is easier The Frenchman has scored nine goals in eleven games

Blanco debuts as a starter and does well

Penalty for Madrid, 26 matchdays later

Leaders with a game more played than Atletico

"I'm sad and disappointed"

Florentino Perez in El Larguero

"I think the truth is there's no other solution"

"The project is on standby"

"There was someone among the English clubs with not that much interest"

"There'll be no reprisal from UEFA"

Another test for Atletico with a lowly rival

Huesca arrive at the Wanda playing for survival

Barcelona come from the Copa looking for the double

Getafe was the first team that beat them this season

Sevilla hold water in the race for La Liga

En-Nesyri's goal gives them the three points against Levante

The Super League: It stinks More than 600m for Madrid or Barcelona if they win

The project falls apart after Juventus, Inter, Milan and Atletico pull out

Madrid and Barcelona maintain they need important changes

They want to negotiate with UEFA

Florentino denounces UEFA's aggression

"We don't want to kill football but save it"

The leader plays without margin for error

First final on the road to the double

Two goals from Benzema and one from Odriozola keeps Madrid in the fight