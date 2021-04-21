Today’s Papers: Life is easier for Real Madrid with Karim Benzema, Barcelona set out to win La Liga, the Super League stinks

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

With Karim, everything is easier
  • The Frenchman has scored nine goals in eleven games
  • Blanco debuts as a starter and does well
  • Penalty for Madrid, 26 matchdays later
  • Leaders with a game more played than Atletico
  • "I'm sad and disappointed"
  • Florentino Perez in El Larguero
  • "I think the truth is there's no other solution"
  • "The project is on standby"
  • "There was someone among the English clubs with not that much interest"
  • "There'll be no reprisal from UEFA"
  • Another test for Atletico with a lowly rival
  • Huesca arrive at the Wanda playing for survival
  • Barcelona come from the Copa looking for the double
  • Getafe was the first team that beat them this season
  • Sevilla hold water in the race for La Liga
  • En-Nesyri's goal gives them the three points against Levante
The Super League: It stinks
  • More than 600m for Madrid or Barcelona if they win
  • The project falls apart after Juventus, Inter, Milan and Atletico pull out
  • Madrid and Barcelona maintain they need important changes
  • They want to negotiate with UEFA
  • Florentino denounces UEFA's aggression
  • "We don't want to kill football but save it"
  • The leader plays without margin for error
  • First final on the road to the double
  • Two goals from Benzema and one from Odriozola keeps Madrid in the fight
To win this Super League
  • Barcelona begin their assault on the title
  • Their ambition is to win all games until the end of the season
  • Koeman: "We've enjoyed the Copa, but now we're ready to show we can win La Liga"
  • Super Failure: Only Barcelona and Madrid still in the Super League
  • Madrid continue alive in the title race
  • Atletico recover injured players
