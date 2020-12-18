Today’s Papers: Lewandowski is The Best, Llorente is enjoying his football, the Messi and Pedri connection is flourishing

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
I'm enjoying my football more now
- Lewandowski is The Best
- Bayern's striker wins footballer of the year ahead of Messi and Cristiano
- Sergio Ramos, Thiago and Vero Boquete make it into the ideal XI
- Spanish Super Cup: Madrid face Athletic while Real play Barcelona
- La Liga contemplate the asymmetrical return of supporters
- The path toward Mbappe clears
- Bayern pull out of the race for the French forward
- Mbappe continues to put off contract extension
Pedri and Messi's connection
- The statistics confirm that the strongest connection on the pitch against La Real was the captain and the boy from the Canary Islands
- Leo passed to Pedri ten times while Pedri passed to Leo eight times, more than any other pair
- From four fouls against Levante to 18 against La Real, Barcelona are becoming more aggressive
- Lewangolski: Bayern striker beats Messi and Cristiano to Fifa's The Best award