Today’s Papers: Lewandowski is The Best, Llorente is enjoying his football, the Messi and Pedri connection is flourishing

I'm enjoying my football more now
  • Llorente speaks to Marca in association with Call of Duty
  • Lewandowski is The Best
  • La Liga contemplate the asymmetrical return of supporters
  • The path toward Mbappe clears
  • Bayern pull out of the race for the French forward
  • Mbappe continues to put off contract extension
Pedri and Messi's connection
  • The statistics confirm that the strongest connection on the pitch against La Real was the captain and the boy from the Canary Islands
  • Leo passed to Pedri ten times while Pedri passed to Leo eight times, more than any other pair
  • From four fouls against Levante to 18 against La Real, Barcelona are becoming more aggressive
