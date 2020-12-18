Today’s Papers: Lewandowski is The Best, Llorente is enjoying his football, the Messi and Pedri connection is flourishing

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

La Liga contemplate the asymmetrical return of supporters

A new king and two princes Lewandowski wins The Best ahead of Messi and Cristiano

Sergio Ramos and Thiago make it into the ideal XI: Spain has only two footballers

Veronica Boquete makes it into the women's ideal XI

The Spanish Super Cup matches La Liga: Both draws are the same as this past week's action, Real v Barcelona and Madrid v Athletic

The path toward Mbappe clears

Bayern pull out of the race for the French forward

Mbappe continues to put off contract extension