Today’s Papers: Levante draw with Athletic while Neymar set to miss Barcelona clash

Friday’s Spanish football headlines in Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

Left for the Ciutat
  • Melero put Paco Lopez's men ahead before Inigo Martinez got Athletic back on level terms
  • Pavard's goal gives Bayern the sextuple
  • Neymar, down for a month: He'll miss both legs of the Champions League clash with Barcelona
  • Continuing without an agreement for Ramos: Four months until the end of the captain's deal
Neymar out injured
  • The Brazilian, injured, will be down for a month and will lose the chance to face Barcelona across two legs
  • He exploded on social media: "I don't know for how long I can go on like this"
  • Bayern equal Pep's sextuplet
  • San Mames doesn't decide so everything rides on the return
Emotion assured
  • Levante secure a draw at San Mames in the first leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey
  • Bayern win the sextuplet thanks to victory over Tigres
  • Neymar, injured, won't play in the Champions League against Barcelona
