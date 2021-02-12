Today’s Papers: Levante draw with Athletic while Neymar set to miss Barcelona clash

Friday’s Spanish football headlines in Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

Left for the Ciutat Melero put Paco Lopez's men ahead before Inigo Martinez got Athletic back on level terms

Pavard's goal gives Bayern the sextuple

Neymar, down for a month: He'll miss both legs of the Champions League clash with Barcelona

Continuing without an agreement for Ramos: Four months until the end of the captain's deal

He exploded on social media: "I don't know for how long I can go on like this"

San Mames doesn't decide so everything rides on the return