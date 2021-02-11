Today’s papers: Led by Jules Kounde, Sevilla halfway to the final of the Copa del Rey

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Halfway to the final Sevilla leave Barcelona under real pressure

Two goals from Kounde and Rakitic put Lopetegui's men close to the title

Barcelona lacked cutting edge and face a real comeback to overcome in the return leg

Alarm Neymar: Injured six days before PSG face Barcelona

San Mames host to the semi-final of dreams

Benzema thinking about his future

The footballer wants to see what his level is when he retires in 2022 before deciding whether to continue at Madrid or not

Too much Sevilla for this Barcelona Two goals from Kounde and Rakitic leave Sevilla close to the final and Koeman's men on the ropes

Koeman: "We should have had a penalty"

Madrid believe: Zidane's team plan to beat Valencia, Valladolid and Real Sociedad before winning the derby

Tradition against ambition in Athletic against Levante

Bucharest will be Atletico's home against Chelsea