Today’s papers: Led by Jules Kounde, Sevilla halfway to the final of the Copa del Rey

Halfway to the final
  • Sevilla leave Barcelona under real pressure
  • Two goals from Kounde and Rakitic put Lopetegui's men close to the title
  • Barcelona lacked cutting edge and face a real comeback to overcome in the return leg
  • Alarm Neymar: Injured six days before PSG face Barcelona
  • San Mames host to the semi-final of dreams
  • Benzema thinking about his future
  • The footballer wants to see what his level is when he retires in 2022 before deciding whether to continue at Madrid or not
  • Koeman: "We should have had a penalty"
  • Madrid believe: Zidane's team plan to beat Valencia, Valladolid and Real Sociedad before winning the derby
  • Tradition against ambition in Athletic against Levante
  • Bucharest will be Atletico's home against Chelsea
  • Los Leones to get on track in the semi-final
  • Isco, the latest to be ignored, has decided to go
  • Neymar injured six days before Barcelona match
