Today’s papers: Led by Jules Kounde, Sevilla halfway to the final of the Copa del Rey

Halfway to the final
- Sevilla leave Barcelona under real pressure
- Two goals from Kounde and Rakitic put Lopetegui's men close to the title
- Barcelona lacked cutting edge and face a real comeback to overcome in the return leg
- Alarm Neymar: Injured six days before PSG face Barcelona
- San Mames host to the semi-final of dreams
- Benzema thinking about his future
- The footballer wants to see what his level is when he retires in 2022 before deciding whether to continue at Madrid or not
Too much Sevilla for this Barcelona
- Two goals from Kounde and Rakitic leave Sevilla close to the final and Koeman's men on the ropes
- Koeman: "We should have had a penalty"
- Madrid believe: Zidane's team plan to beat Valencia, Valladolid and Real Sociedad before winning the derby
- Tradition against ambition in Athletic against Levante
- Bucharest will be Atletico's home against Chelsea
A real feat
- Barcelona need to come back from two goals down after a defeat that was heavier than merited by Barcelona
- Sevilla pounced on two defensive errors to render harsh punishment to Koeman's men, who tipped the balance of the game
- Los Leones to get on track in the semi-final
- Isco, the latest to be ignored, has decided to go
- Neymar injured six days before Barcelona match