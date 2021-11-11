Today’s Papers: La Roja’s victory in Greece leaves them just a point from Qatar 2022

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

A point!
  • La Roja very close to the World Cup
  • Sarabia's goal gives Spain victory in Greece
  • Georgia beat Sweden to make things easier
  • A draw at La Cartuja will secure qualification
  • Laporta gives Xavi absolute power
  • Benzema and Vinicius a historic duo
Mission Impossible
  • La Roja beat Greece
  • Georgia beat Sweden
  • Spain are very close to the World Cup
  • If they draw at La Cartuja, they're there
  • Barcelona close in on Sterling
  • Madrid preparing for another assault on Mbappe
A point from the World Cup
  • Luis Enrique's men beat Greece
  • They're helped by Georgia beating Sweden
  • All they need is one more point to confirm their place
  • Three signings
  • Barcelona closing in on Sterling
  • Xavi to work closely with Jordi Laporta
