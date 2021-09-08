Today’s Papers: La Roja take Qatar qualification back in their hands thanks to help from Greece

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

It's in our hands Spain depends on itself

Beat Greece and Sweden and they're going to Qatar

Fornals and Ferran provide the goals in 2-0 win

Greece do Spain a favour and beat Sweden

Camavinga: "It's not money, it's playing for Madrid"

Griezmann: "Atletico is the best place for me"

Madrid win while Levante fall with honour

Camavinga: "The war made me stronger"

He's presented by Madrid and remembers his childhood

Zornoza's goal puts Madrid in the group stage