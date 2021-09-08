Today’s Papers: La Roja take Qatar qualification back in their hands thanks to help from Greece

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
It's in our hands
- Spain depends on itself
- Beat Greece and Sweden and they're going to Qatar
- Fornals and Ferran provide the goals in 2-0 win
- Greece do Spain a favour and beat Sweden
- Camavinga: "It's not money, it's playing for Madrid"
- Griezmann: "Atletico is the best place for me"
- Madrid win while Levante fall with honour
Double victory
- Spain depend on themselves after beating Kosovo
- Greece help them out by beating Sweden
- Fornals and Ferran score the decisive goals in 2-0 win
- Camavinga: "The war made me stronger"
- He's presented by Madrid and remembers his childhood
- Zornoza's goal puts Madrid in the group stage
Many thanks!
- Spain depend on themselves to make it to Qatar
- Greece did them a favour by beating Sweden
- Fornals and Ferran on hand to score the goals in 2-0 win
- Memphis on fire
- The Dutchman is level with Cruyff on 33 goals for his country
- Fati two weeks away from return
- Aguero and Dembele expected back end of October
- Camavinga signs to 2027: "I'm here to play"
- Griezmann: "Atletico is the best place to be happy"