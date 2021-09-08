Today’s Papers: La Roja take Qatar qualification back in their hands thanks to help from Greece

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

It's in our hands
  • Spain depends on itself
  • Beat Greece and Sweden and they're going to Qatar
  • Fornals and Ferran provide the goals in 2-0 win
  • Greece do Spain a favour and beat Sweden
  • Camavinga: "It's not money, it's playing for Madrid"
  • Griezmann: "Atletico is the best place for me"
  • Madrid win while Levante fall with honour
Double victory
  • Spain depend on themselves after beating Kosovo
  • Greece help them out by beating Sweden
  • Fornals and Ferran score the decisive goals in 2-0 win
  • Camavinga: "The war made me stronger"
  • He's presented by Madrid and remembers his childhood
  • Zornoza's goal puts Madrid in the group stage
Many thanks!
  • Spain depend on themselves to make it to Qatar
  • Greece did them a favour by beating Sweden
  • Fornals and Ferran on hand to score the goals in 2-0 win
  • Memphis on fire
  • The Dutchman is level with Cruyff on 33 goals for his country
  • Fati two weeks away from return
  • Aguero and Dembele expected back end of October
  • Camavinga signs to 2027: "I'm here to play"
  • Griezmann: "Atletico is the best place to be happy"
