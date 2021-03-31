Today’s Papers: La Roja show their true face and have three months to get ready for Euro 2020

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Three months to get ready
- Spain win but continue to leave doubts
- Olmo and Ferran set them on the path
- Simon's error opened the game until Moreno scored
- Ramos came on in the 85th minute to break another record
- The best news: Tests reveal she's overcome the tumour
- Virginia Torrecilla: "I'm clean"
- Asensio: The man with the golden goals
- Liverpool wanted to sign him in 2018
- Euro 2020 can have fans where they can have them
- Barcelona make the Champions League semi-finals
With a better face
- Espana take first place in their group after overcoming Kosovo thanks to goals from Olmo, Torres and Moreno
- Ramos played the last six minutes
- Zidane has too many mediapuntas
- Three players in the squad and five on loan can play the role
- Haaland could help Messi stay
- City's interest in the Norwegian could mean they'll leave Messi stay at Barcelona
- Atletico are in the air over Joao Felix and will find out whether he can play against Sevilla today
Leaders
- La Roja win with comfort over Kosovo to to take over the group and will compete with Switzerland for automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup
- The three blaugrana stars started and Pedri was crucial with both his general play and an assist
- To the semi-finals!
- Barcelona get a good result and will play either Lyon or PSG in the semi-final
- Pique takes a step forward to play El Clasico
- Collado renews until 2023
- Lucas Vazquez, very close to Bayern