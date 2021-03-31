Today’s Papers: La Roja show their true face and have three months to get ready for Euro 2020

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Three months to get ready Spain win but continue to leave doubts

Olmo and Ferran set them on the path

Simon's error opened the game until Moreno scored

Ramos came on in the 85th minute to break another record

The best news: Tests reveal she's overcome the tumour

Virginia Torrecilla: "I'm clean"

Asensio: The man with the golden goals

Liverpool wanted to sign him in 2018

Euro 2020 can have fans where they can have them

Barcelona make the Champions League semi-finals

With a better face Espana take first place in their group after overcoming Kosovo thanks to goals from Olmo, Torres and Moreno

Ramos played the last six minutes

Zidane has too many mediapuntas

Three players in the squad and five on loan can play the role

Haaland could help Messi stay

City's interest in the Norwegian could mean they'll leave Messi stay at Barcelona

Atletico are in the air over Joao Felix and will find out whether he can play against Sevilla today