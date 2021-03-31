Today’s Papers: La Roja show their true face and have three months to get ready for Euro 2020

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Three months to get ready
  • Spain win but continue to leave doubts
  • Olmo and Ferran set them on the path
  • Simon's error opened the game until Moreno scored
  • Ramos came on in the 85th minute to break another record
  • The best news: Tests reveal she's overcome the tumour
  • Virginia Torrecilla: "I'm clean"
  • Asensio: The man with the golden goals
  • Liverpool wanted to sign him in 2018
  • Euro 2020 can have fans where they can have them
  • Barcelona make the Champions League semi-finals
With a better face
  • Espana take first place in their group after overcoming Kosovo thanks to goals from Olmo, Torres and Moreno
  • Ramos played the last six minutes
  • Zidane has too many mediapuntas
  • Three players in the squad and five on loan can play the role
  • Haaland could help Messi stay
  • City's interest in the Norwegian could mean they'll leave Messi stay at Barcelona
  • Atletico are in the air over Joao Felix and will find out whether he can play against Sevilla today
Leaders
  • La Roja win with comfort over Kosovo to to take over the group and will compete with Switzerland for automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup
  • The three blaugrana stars started and Pedri was crucial with both his general play and an assist
  • To the semi-finals!
  • Barcelona get a good result and will play either Lyon or PSG in the semi-final
  • Pique takes a step forward to play El Clasico
  • Collado renews until 2023
  • Lucas Vazquez, very close to Bayern
