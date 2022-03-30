Today’s Papers: La Roja rout Iceland 5-0 to send statement ahead of World Cup draw

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

A hand and a lot of hype
  • La Roja beat Iceland 5-0
  • Spain put on a show ahead of the World Cup draw
  • Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia both score braces
  • Yeremi Pino also gets on the scoresheet
  • Spain were superb at Riazor
  • Cristiano Ronaldo off to a fifth World Cup
  • Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0
  • Bruno Fernandes scores a brace
  • La Rojita beat Slovakia 3-2
  • Real Madrid to battle Paris Saint-Germain this summer
  • Both want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
  • Barcelona Femeni face Real Madrid Femenino
