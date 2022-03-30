Today’s Papers: La Roja rout Iceland 5-0 to send statement ahead of World Cup draw

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
A hand and a lot of hype
- La Roja beat Iceland 5-0
- Spain put on a show ahead of the World Cup draw
- Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia both score braces
- Yeremi Pino also gets on the scoresheet
- Spain were superb at Riazor
- Cristiano Ronaldo off to a fifth World Cup
- Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0
- Bruno Fernandes scores a brace
- La Rojita beat Slovakia 3-2
- Real Madrid to battle Paris Saint-Germain this summer
- Both want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
- Barcelona Femeni face Real Madrid Femenino
Spain inspire fear
- La Roja beat Iceland 5-0
- Even though they made ten changes from Albania
- Morata and Sarabia both scored braces
- Yeremi also got on the scoresheet
- Luis Enrique's men are a tough outfit
- Cristiano will be in Qatar
- Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0
- Fernandes scored a brace
- Robert Lewandowski has also brought Poland to Qatar
- Chelsea also want to sign Tchouameni
- The player himself wants to join Madrid
- Barcelona reach out to Ousmane Dembele
- Barcelona Femeni face Real Madrid Femenino
The red machine
- La Roja beat Iceland 5-0 at Riazor
- Luis Enrique's team are a formidable outfit
- Morata and Sarabia both score braces
- Yeremi also gets on the scoresheet
- La Rojita beat Slovakia 3-2
- Cristiano and Lewandowski make it to Qatar
- Mohamed Salah and Egypt don't
- Barcelona Femeni face Real Madrid Femenino
- It's a historic clash at Camp Nou
- Champions League quarter-final second leg
- Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona