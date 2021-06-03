Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for Portuguese battle, Cristiano ready to show he’s still got it, Koeman the best choice for Barcelona

For the people
  • "Playing football, we can help the people clear their heads"
  • Spain activate Eurocopa mode
  • They play Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of 15,000 fans
  • Luis Enrique: "The players have to believe"
  • Cristiano returns to Madrid with his future in the air
  • Ancelotti brings forward pre-season
  • Jordi Cruyff joins Barcelona
  • Rayo take a big step towards the Primera
  • La Rojita lose 1-0 to Portugal in Euro U21 semi-final
Cristiano to test La Roja
  • La Roja have to pass a tough test against Portugal, Eurocopa holders
  • There'll be 15,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano
  • Robert Sanchez could make his debut
  • Lucas Vazquez renews to 2024
  • Madrid make the Galician's renewal official
  • Barcelona sign Jordi Cruyff
  • Ronald Koeman will continue next season, buy Cruyff is Plan B
  • La Rojita lose 1-0 to Portugal in Euro U21
"Koeman is the best choice for Barcelona"
  • Laporta ratifies Koeman for the next season
  • He assures Barcelona aren't negotiating with any substitute
  • Laporta is sure of success with the squad
  • "We're going to enjoy success with this squad and play attacking football"
  • Jordi Cruyff signs for Barcelona
  • He leaves China to join the club
  • Depay, very close to signing for three seasons
  • The public get to check out new-look La Roja
  • Barcelona going to have a socio assembly on July 4th
