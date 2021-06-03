Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for Portuguese battle, Cristiano ready to show he’s still got it, Koeman the best choice for Barcelona

Friday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

For the people "Playing football, we can help the people clear their heads"

Spain activate Eurocopa mode

They play Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of 15,000 fans

Luis Enrique: "The players have to believe"

Cristiano returns to Madrid with his future in the air

Ancelotti brings forward pre-season

Jordi Cruyff joins Barcelona

Rayo take a big step towards the Primera

La Rojita lose 1-0 to Portugal in Euro U21 semi-final

