Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for Portuguese battle, Cristiano ready to show he’s still got it, Koeman the best choice for Barcelona

Friday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
For the people
- "Playing football, we can help the people clear their heads"
- Spain activate Eurocopa mode
- They play Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of 15,000 fans
- Luis Enrique: "The players have to believe"
- Cristiano returns to Madrid with his future in the air
- Ancelotti brings forward pre-season
- Jordi Cruyff joins Barcelona
- Rayo take a big step towards the Primera
- La Rojita lose 1-0 to Portugal in Euro U21 semi-final
Cristiano to test La Roja
- La Roja have to pass a tough test against Portugal, Eurocopa holders
- There'll be 15,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano
- Robert Sanchez could make his debut
- Lucas Vazquez renews to 2024
- Madrid make the Galician's renewal official
- Barcelona sign Jordi Cruyff
- Ronald Koeman will continue next season, buy Cruyff is Plan B
- La Rojita lose 1-0 to Portugal in Euro U21
"Koeman is the best choice for Barcelona"
- Laporta ratifies Koeman for the next season
- He assures Barcelona aren't negotiating with any substitute
- Laporta is sure of success with the squad
- "We're going to enjoy success with this squad and play attacking football"
- Jordi Cruyff signs for Barcelona
- He leaves China to join the club
- Depay, very close to signing for three seasons
- The public get to check out new-look La Roja
- Barcelona going to have a socio assembly on July 4th