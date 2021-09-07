Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for key game, Camavinga arrives in Spain, Koeman keen to continue as Barcelona coach

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Today we play two games
- Spain have to win but will keep an eye on Sweden
- Luis Enrique: "Kosovo are a brave team and they deserve more points than they have"
- The Soler and Llorente formula to be repeated
- La Rojita win on an artificial pitch
- Postponements made while arguments continue
- Sevilla v Barcelona and Villarreal v Alaves postponed
Camavinga: The future is here
- The Frenchman arrives in Madrid and will be presented as a Real Madrid player today
- He'll lodge in Valdebebas
- He turned down PSG, who offered him more money
"I want to continue for many more years"
- "Yes, I want to renew. I want to coach the new generation for many years to come."
- "Laporta's words were perfect. We need to turn the page."
- "I'm a man of the club. I think of the club before myself."
- "Memphis will mark an era at Barcelona. He's got a big personality."
- "I have a lot of hope in Ansu, but we don't want to rush him."
- Memphis scores hat-trick for the Netherlands
