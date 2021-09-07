Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for key game, Camavinga arrives in Spain, Koeman keen to continue as Barcelona coach

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Today we play two games
  • Spain have to win but will keep an eye on Sweden
  • Luis Enrique: "Kosovo are a brave team and they deserve more points than they have"
  • The Soler and Llorente formula to be repeated
  • La Rojita win on an artificial pitch
  • Postponements made while arguments continue
  • Sevilla v Barcelona and Villarreal v Alaves postponed
Camavinga: The future is here
  • The Frenchman arrives in Madrid and will be presented as a Real Madrid player today
  • He'll lodge in Valdebebas
  • He turned down PSG, who offered him more money
"I want to continue for many more years"
  • "Yes, I want to renew. I want to coach the new generation for many years to come."
  • "Laporta's words were perfect. We need to turn the page."
  • "I'm a man of the club. I think of the club before myself."
  • "Memphis will mark an era at Barcelona. He's got a big personality."
  • "I have a lot of hope in Ansu, but we don't want to rush him."
  • Memphis scores hat-trick for the Netherlands
