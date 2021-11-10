Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for battle in Athens as Xavi looks to bolster Barcelona’s attack

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The big game
  • High pressure on Spain
  • They take to the field knowing Sweden's result
  • Luis Enrique: "We have enough quality"
  • Only a win will ensure they're playing for first on Sunday
The first final
  • Spain need to beat Greece
  • Otherwise they'll no longer depend on themselves
  • Luis Enrique: "We've proven we perform under pressure"
  • Cafu backs Vinicius to shine at the World Cup
  • Pique obeys Xavi
  • Dani Alves offers himself to Barcelona
Xavi wants a winger
  • Xavi wants to bring in someone in January or the summer
  • Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling options
  • Ramon Planes to leave Barcelona
  • Dani Alves offers to return to Barcelona
  • Greece is like a final for La Roja
  • Barcelona Femeni beat Hoffenheim 4-0
