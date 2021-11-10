Today’s Papers: La Roja prepare for battle in Athens as Xavi looks to bolster Barcelona’s attack

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The big game High pressure on Spain

They take to the field knowing Sweden's result

Luis Enrique: "We have enough quality"

Only a win will ensure they're playing for first on Sunday

The first final Spain need to beat Greece

Otherwise they'll no longer depend on themselves

Luis Enrique: "We've proven we perform under pressure"

Cafu backs Vinicius to shine at the World Cup

Pique obeys Xavi

Dani Alves offers himself to Barcelona