Today’s Papers: La Roja gives Spain permission to dream while Luis Enrique is vindicated

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Like that!
- La Roja win, advance, and achieve the highest-scoring game of Euro 2020
- Luis Enrique's changes worked, especially Busquets and Sarabia
- Croatia are their rivals in the last 16, at six on Monday in Copenhagen
- Sweden don't fail and go through top of the group
- Laporta pressures Messi to renew with Barcelona
- France, Germany and Portugal progress
- Cristiano reaches 109 goals
Permission to dream
- Spain resuscitate and qualify like a great
- Croatia will be the rivals next Monday in Copenhagen
- De Paul seals Saul's fate
- The greats pass
- Cristiano and Benzema hit doubles
- France pass as first
- Germany suffer
The hand of Lucho
- An own-goal by the hand of the opponent opened the flow of goals for Spain
- The coach is revived, securing a place in the last 16 with Busquets shining
- Dembele will have his operation on Monday
- Paulinho: "I'd love to return to Barcelona"
- Inter want to sign Alaba
- In return they'll offer three players; Skriniar, Lautaro and Brozovic