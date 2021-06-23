Today’s Papers: La Roja gives Spain permission to dream while Luis Enrique is vindicated

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Like that! La Roja win, advance, and achieve the highest-scoring game of Euro 2020

Luis Enrique's changes worked, especially Busquets and Sarabia

Croatia are their rivals in the last 16, at six on Monday in Copenhagen

Sweden don't fail and go through top of the group

Laporta pressures Messi to renew with Barcelona

France, Germany and Portugal progress

Cristiano reaches 109 goals

Permission to dream Spain resuscitate and qualify like a great

Croatia will be the rivals next Monday in Copenhagen

De Paul seals Saul's fate

The greats pass

Cristiano and Benzema hit doubles

France pass as first

Germany suffer