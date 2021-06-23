Today’s Papers: La Roja gives Spain permission to dream while Luis Enrique is vindicated

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Like that!
  • La Roja win, advance, and achieve the highest-scoring game of Euro 2020
  • Luis Enrique's changes worked, especially Busquets and Sarabia
  • Croatia are their rivals in the last 16, at six on Monday in Copenhagen
  • Sweden don't fail and go through top of the group
  • Laporta pressures Messi to renew with Barcelona
  • France, Germany and Portugal progress
  • Cristiano reaches 109 goals
Permission to dream
  • Spain resuscitate and qualify like a great
  • Croatia will be the rivals next Monday in Copenhagen
  • De Paul seals Saul's fate
  • The greats pass
  • Cristiano and Benzema hit doubles
  • France pass as first
  • Germany suffer
The hand of Lucho
  • An own-goal by the hand of the opponent opened the flow of goals for Spain
  • The coach is revived, securing a place in the last 16 with Busquets shining
  • Dembele will have his operation on Monday
  • Paulinho: "I'd love to return to Barcelona"
  • Inter want to sign Alaba
  • In return they'll offer three players; Skriniar, Lautaro and Brozovic
Posted by