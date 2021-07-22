Today’s Papers: La Roja get off on the wrong foot at the Olympic Games while Memphis realises his dream

The Olympic Games of the pandemic begins in Tokyo
  • An inaugural ceremony without an audience kicks things off
  • Spain struggle against Egypt, suffering two injuries
  • Varane returns and United tighten the cord
  • Simeone wants to sign another forward
Off on the wrong foot
  • Spain can't beat Egypt
  • Mingueza and Ceballos get injured and mightn't return
  • De La Fuente: "There should have been red cards"
  • The Olympic Games get going with no fans
  • Alaba can't wait
  • The Austrian's already training with Madrid
  • He won't play in Glasgow
  • Laporta speaks well of Tebas
  • Reveals he's helped with Messi
  • Maxi Gomez is Atletico's Plan C
  • They've failed with Griezmann and Rafa Mir
"It's the realisation of a dream"
  • Memphis says you can't turn down Barcelona
  • He says he'd have signed even without Koeman
  • Laporta praises his personality
  • Also gives updates on Messi and Griezmann's futures
  • The Olympic Games get underway
  • Spain draw with Egypt and suffer two injuries
  • Atletico take on Numancia in first pre-season friendly
