Today’s Papers: La Roja get off on the wrong foot at the Olympic Games while Memphis realises his dream

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The Olympic Games of the pandemic begins in Tokyo
- An inaugural ceremony without an audience kicks things off
- Spain struggle against Egypt, suffering two injuries
- Varane returns and United tighten the cord
- Simeone wants to sign another forward
Off on the wrong foot
- Spain can't beat Egypt
- Mingueza and Ceballos get injured and mightn't return
- De La Fuente: "There should have been red cards"
- The Olympic Games get going with no fans
- Alaba can't wait
- The Austrian's already training with Madrid
- He won't play in Glasgow
- Laporta speaks well of Tebas
- Reveals he's helped with Messi
- Maxi Gomez is Atletico's Plan C
- They've failed with Griezmann and Rafa Mir
"It's the realisation of a dream"
- Memphis says you can't turn down Barcelona
- He says he'd have signed even without Koeman
- Laporta praises his personality
- Also gives updates on Messi and Griezmann's futures
- The Olympic Games get underway
- Spain draw with Egypt and suffer two injuries
- Atletico take on Numancia in first pre-season friendly