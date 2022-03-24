Today’s Papers: La Roja focus on international break as Barcelona target Erling Haaland

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

"I'm not surprised they don't know me in Spain" David Raya speaks to Marca

The Brentford goalkeeper went to England at 16

Barcelona try to renew Gavi and Ronald Araujo

Javier Tebas rails against the Super League

Atletico Madrid optimistic they can sign Boubacar Kamara

"Madrid are always a danger in the Champions League" Marco Alonso speaks with Diario AS

His Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid in Europe

"It's great playing with Spain due to the quality we have"

Carlo Ancelotti is untouchable

Italy and Portugal prepare for World Cup showdown