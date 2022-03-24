Today’s Papers: La Roja focus on international break as Barcelona target Erling Haaland

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
"I'm not surprised they don't know me in Spain"
- David Raya speaks to Marca
- The Brentford goalkeeper went to England at 16
- Barcelona try to renew Gavi and Ronald Araujo
- Javier Tebas rails against the Super League
- Atletico Madrid optimistic they can sign Boubacar Kamara
"Madrid are always a danger in the Champions League"
- Marco Alonso speaks with Diario AS
- His Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid in Europe
- "It's great playing with Spain due to the quality we have"
- Carlo Ancelotti is untouchable
- Italy and Portugal prepare for World Cup showdown
Message for Erling Haaland
- Barcelona haven't given up on his signing
- But they won't get involved in a bidding war
- They hope Xavi Hernandez's project will convince him
- Raul de Tomas: "I'd love to score for La Roja in Cornella"
- Tebas talks CVC, Haaland and Barcelona