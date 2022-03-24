Today’s Papers: La Roja focus on international break as Barcelona target Erling Haaland

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

"I'm not surprised they don't know me in Spain"
  • David Raya speaks to Marca
  • The Brentford goalkeeper went to England at 16
  • Barcelona try to renew Gavi and Ronald Araujo
  • Javier Tebas rails against the Super League
  • Atletico Madrid optimistic they can sign Boubacar Kamara
"Madrid are always a danger in the Champions League"
  • Marco Alonso speaks with Diario AS
  • His Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid in Europe
  • "It's great playing with Spain due to the quality we have"
  • Carlo Ancelotti is untouchable
  • Italy and Portugal prepare for World Cup showdown
Message for Erling Haaland
  • Barcelona haven't given up on his signing
  • But they won't get involved in a bidding war
  • They hope Xavi Hernandez's project will convince him
  • Raul de Tomas: "I'd love to score for La Roja in Cornella"
  • Tebas talks CVC, Haaland and Barcelona
