Today’s Papers: La Roja dare to dream as Lionel Messi enters his final 24 hours as a Barcelona player

He's free tonight Barcelona pushing to close the renewal, but a resolution doesn't seem to be close

England and Ukraine make up the quarter-finals

All of the Group of Death fell

Six from Euro 2020 to go to the Olympic Games

Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Oyarzabal, Pedri, Unai Simon and Dani Olmo will be at Tokyo under Luis de la Fuente

Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz a step from Atletico

Spain is the ogre Betting houses see Spain as the second favourite for Euro 2020, behind only England

Luis Enrique's picks have paid off; Azpilicueta, Morata, Busquets

England break the jinx

Sterling and Kane beat Germany

Ukraine go through in the 121st minute

The Frenchman, out of Euro 2020, needs to decide to either renew or push for a move to Madrid

Out of time: Messi's contract ends today and he still hasn't renewed