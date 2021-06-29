Today’s Papers: La Roja dare to dream as Lionel Messi enters his final 24 hours as a Barcelona player

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
He's free tonight
- Barcelona pushing to close the renewal, but a resolution doesn't seem to be close
- Messi: The best player in the world won't have a team as of midnight tonight
- England and Ukraine make up the quarter-finals
- All of the Group of Death fell
- Six from Euro 2020 to go to the Olympic Games
- Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Oyarzabal, Pedri, Unai Simon and Dani Olmo will be at Tokyo under Luis de la Fuente
- Mbappe with a big decision
- He has to decide his future
- Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz a step from Atletico
Spain is the ogre
- Betting houses see Spain as the second favourite for Euro 2020, behind only England
- Luis Enrique's picks have paid off; Azpilicueta, Morata, Busquets
- England break the jinx
- Sterling and Kane beat Germany
- Ukraine go through in the 121st minute
- Mbappe has a decision to make
- The Frenchman, out of Euro 2020, needs to decide to either renew or push for a move to Madrid
- Out of time: Messi's contract ends today and he still hasn't renewed
Red euphoria
- Party at Wembley; Germany are out on the street
- Lucho's Spain have gotten to the quarter-finals in good form and have put themselves among the favourites
- Morata and Simon are the best examples; they've responded well to the criticism they've received and risen above it
- Messi shines as his contract expires
- He scores a double for Argentina and will see his contract at Barcelona expire tonight
- Konrad, sold
- He goes to Marseille for three million while the club terminate Matheus' contract
- Pedri, Eric Garcia and Mingueza are going to Tokyo