Today’s Papers: La Roja dare to dream as Lionel Messi enters his final 24 hours as a Barcelona player

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

He's free tonight
  • Barcelona pushing to close the renewal, but a resolution doesn't seem to be close
  • Messi: The best player in the world won't have a team as of midnight tonight
  • England and Ukraine make up the quarter-finals
  • All of the Group of Death fell
  • Six from Euro 2020 to go to the Olympic Games
  • Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Oyarzabal, Pedri, Unai Simon and Dani Olmo will be at Tokyo under Luis de la Fuente
  • Mbappe with a big decision
  • He has to decide his future
  • Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz a step from Atletico
Spain is the ogre
  • Betting houses see Spain as the second favourite for Euro 2020, behind only England
  • Luis Enrique's picks have paid off; Azpilicueta, Morata, Busquets
  • England break the jinx
  • Sterling and Kane beat Germany
  • Ukraine go through in the 121st minute
  • Mbappe has a decision to make
  • The Frenchman, out of Euro 2020, needs to decide to either renew or push for a move to Madrid
  • Out of time: Messi's contract ends today and he still hasn't renewed
Red euphoria
  • Party at Wembley; Germany are out on the street
  • Lucho's Spain have gotten to the quarter-finals in good form and have put themselves among the favourites
  • Morata and Simon are the best examples; they've responded well to the criticism they've received and risen above it
  • Messi shines as his contract expires
  • He scores a double for Argentina and will see his contract at Barcelona expire tonight
  • Konrad, sold
  • He goes to Marseille for three million while the club terminate Matheus' contract
  • Pedri, Eric Garcia and Mingueza are going to Tokyo
Posted by