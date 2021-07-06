Today’s Papers: La Roja crash out of Euro 2020 on penalties but return to Spain with their heads held high

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

With honour Spain fall in a penalty shootout against Italy after playing the better game, leaving Euro 2020 unbeaten

Chiesa and Morata scored the goals in a 1-1 draw

The shootout smiled on the Azzurri

La Roja will return with their heads held high

Denmark face a difficult test at Wembley Stadium

Ancelotti has a challenge with the youth

Junior goes to Leeds for €15m

Marcos Paulo to return to Atletico

Holy s*** Spain deserved to be in the final but lost on penalties

Luis Enrique: "The team were outstanding, a nine out of ten"

Everything in England's favour

Denmark face a battle against 60,000 hostile fans

Messi the key to Mbappe's transfer

Madrid believe that if PSG sign the Argentine they'll be able to get Mbappe