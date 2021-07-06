Today’s Papers: La Roja crash out of Euro 2020 on penalties but return to Spain with their heads held high

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
With honour
- Spain fall in a penalty shootout against Italy after playing the better game, leaving Euro 2020 unbeaten
- Chiesa and Morata scored the goals in a 1-1 draw
- The shootout smiled on the Azzurri
- La Roja will return with their heads held high
- Denmark face a difficult test at Wembley Stadium
- Ancelotti has a challenge with the youth
- Junior goes to Leeds for €15m
- Marcos Paulo to return to Atletico
Holy s***
- Spain deserved to be in the final but lost on penalties
- Luis Enrique: "The team were outstanding, a nine out of ten"
- Everything in England's favour
- Denmark face a battle against 60,000 hostile fans
- Messi the key to Mbappe's transfer
- Madrid believe that if PSG sign the Argentine they'll be able to get Mbappe
The end
- La Roja dominated but lost to Italy on penalties to fall just short of the final
- Morata, who scored the equaliser to Chiesa's opener, missed the decisive penalty in the shootout
- Junior off to Leeds
- The English club pays €15m while Barcelona have a 20% sell-on percentage included
- Open war between Tebas and Pep
- Marcos Paulo presented at Atletico as pre-season begins