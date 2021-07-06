Today’s Papers: La Roja crash out of Euro 2020 on penalties but return to Spain with their heads held high

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

With honour
  • Spain fall in a penalty shootout against Italy after playing the better game, leaving Euro 2020 unbeaten
  • Chiesa and Morata scored the goals in a 1-1 draw
  • The shootout smiled on the Azzurri
  • La Roja will return with their heads held high
  • Denmark face a difficult test at Wembley Stadium
  • Ancelotti has a challenge with the youth
  • Junior goes to Leeds for €15m
  • Marcos Paulo to return to Atletico
Holy s***
  • Spain deserved to be in the final but lost on penalties
  • Luis Enrique: "The team were outstanding, a nine out of ten"
  • Everything in England's favour
  • Denmark face a battle against 60,000 hostile fans
  • Messi the key to Mbappe's transfer
  • Madrid believe that if PSG sign the Argentine they'll be able to get Mbappe
The end
  • La Roja dominated but lost to Italy on penalties to fall just short of the final
  • Morata, who scored the equaliser to Chiesa's opener, missed the decisive penalty in the shootout
  • Junior off to Leeds
  • The English club pays €15m while Barcelona have a 20% sell-on percentage included
  • Open war between Tebas and Pep
  • Marcos Paulo presented at Atletico as pre-season begins
Posted by