Today’s Papers: La Roja can only secure flat draw with Greece but Pedri and Bryan Gil shine

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

Bad start Spain start the road to Qatar 2022 with a flat tire

Back to the old ways

Possession without penetration

Morata scored in the first half

Controversial penalty for Greece's equaliser

Bryan Gil and Pedri shine for La Roja

Raul still synonymous with success

His football is firing Castilla to success

Flat La Roja Spain, uncomfortable and without punch, open their journey to Qatar 2022 with a dangerous draw against Greece

A goal from a penalty after a careless action by Inigo Martinez drew Greece level after Morata's opener

Pedri and Bryan Gil star, coming on in the second half

La Liga Femenina will be professional from next season

Key test for Ansu

His knee is going to undergo a stress test over these next two weeks and if it doesn't resist, he'll need another surgery