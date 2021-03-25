Today’s Papers: La Roja can only secure flat draw with Greece but Pedri and Bryan Gil shine

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!
Bad start
- Spain start the road to Qatar 2022 with a flat tire
- Back to the old ways
- Possession without penetration
- Morata scored in the first half
- Controversial penalty for Greece's equaliser
- Bryan Gil and Pedri shine for La Roja
- Raul still synonymous with success
- His football is firing Castilla to success
Flat La Roja
- Spain, uncomfortable and without punch, open their journey to Qatar 2022 with a dangerous draw against Greece
- A goal from a penalty after a careless action by Inigo Martinez drew Greece level after Morata's opener
- Pedri and Bryan Gil star, coming on in the second half
- La Liga Femenina will be professional from next season
- Key test for Ansu
- His knee is going to undergo a stress test over these next two weeks and if it doesn't resist, he'll need another surgery
Historic Pedri
- The blaugrana last night became the sixth-youngest footballer to debut with La Roja
- The team put together by Luis Enrique couldn't get more than a draw from their first game on the road to Qatar
- Three low cost signings and a star
- Eric Garcia, Wijnaldum, Depay and Haaland are the reinforcements Koeman wants this summer