Today’s Papers: La Roja can only secure flat draw with Greece but Pedri and Bryan Gil shine

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

Bad start
  • Spain start the road to Qatar 2022 with a flat tire
  • Back to the old ways
  • Possession without penetration
  • Morata scored in the first half
  • Controversial penalty for Greece's equaliser
  • Bryan Gil and Pedri shine for La Roja
  • Raul still synonymous with success
  • His football is firing Castilla to success
Flat La Roja
  • Spain, uncomfortable and without punch, open their journey to Qatar 2022 with a dangerous draw against Greece
  • A goal from a penalty after a careless action by Inigo Martinez drew Greece level after Morata's opener
  • Pedri and Bryan Gil star, coming on in the second half
  • La Liga Femenina will be professional from next season
  • Key test for Ansu
  • His knee is going to undergo a stress test over these next two weeks and if it doesn't resist, he'll need another surgery
Historic Pedri
  • The blaugrana last night became the sixth-youngest footballer to debut with La Roja
  • The team put together by Luis Enrique couldn't get more than a draw from their first game on the road to Qatar
  • Three low cost signings and a star
  • Eric Garcia, Wijnaldum, Depay and Haaland are the reinforcements Koeman wants this summer
