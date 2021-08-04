Today’s Papers: La Liga receive multi-billion euro investment while Messi’s on the verge of renewing with Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

It's raining millions in La Liga A deal with CVC injects €2.7bn

Javier Tebas: "This is going to be a revolution in the model of management of the clubs and is going to make for a more attractive competition"

Messi is already in Barcelona: A deal is imminent

Benzema, second captain, is already back

Cadiz beat Atletico in a penalty shootout

Summer shower Memphis' ingenuity and Braithwaite's goal wasn't enough

Barcelona lost 2-1 to Salzburg in the rain

The hosts won it in the last minute

La Liga will begin with 40% capacity in stadiums

CVC invest in La Liga

Barcelona will receive about €250m

It will help greatly with FFP

Messi arrived yesterday to finalise his agreement

Cadiz beat Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout