Today’s Papers: La Liga receive multi-billion euro investment while Messi’s on the verge of renewing with Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

It's raining millions in La Liga
  • A deal with CVC injects €2.7bn
  • Javier Tebas: "This is going to be a revolution in the model of management of the clubs and is going to make for a more attractive competition"
  • Messi is already in Barcelona: A deal is imminent
  • Benzema, second captain, is already back
  • Cadiz beat Atletico in a penalty shootout
Summer shower
  • Memphis' ingenuity and Braithwaite's goal wasn't enough
  • Barcelona lost 2-1 to Salzburg in the rain
  • The hosts won it in the last minute
  • La Liga will begin with 40% capacity in stadiums
  • CVC invest in La Liga
  • Barcelona will receive about €250m
  • It will help greatly with FFP
  • Messi arrived yesterday to finalise his agreement
  • Cadiz beat Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout
Injection of millions for La Liga
  • Javier Tebas closes a deal with CVC
  • It sees €2.7bn injected into La Liga
  • It means Messi is closer to renewing with Barcelona
  • It also brings Mbappe and Haaland closer to Madrid
