Today’s Papers: La Liga receive multi-billion euro investment while Messi’s on the verge of renewing with Barcelona

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!
It's raining millions in La Liga
- A deal with CVC injects €2.7bn
- Javier Tebas: "This is going to be a revolution in the model of management of the clubs and is going to make for a more attractive competition"
- Messi is already in Barcelona: A deal is imminent
- Benzema, second captain, is already back
- Cadiz beat Atletico in a penalty shootout
Summer shower
- Memphis' ingenuity and Braithwaite's goal wasn't enough
- Barcelona lost 2-1 to Salzburg in the rain
- The hosts won it in the last minute
- La Liga will begin with 40% capacity in stadiums
- CVC invest in La Liga
- Barcelona will receive about €250m
- It will help greatly with FFP
