Today’s Papers: La Liga gets underway in a Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos-free world

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

The new Barcelona
  • Koeman has to build a team without Messi that can still fight for titles
  • He's asked for a central midfielder and a striker, but there won't be any signings
  • "I hope Griezmann steps up to play the role he can"
  • "The sacred cows need to step forward"
  • La Liga close deal without Barcelona and Madrid
  • This is how Messi signed for PSG
  • Leo trains for the first team with his new team and meets his new colleagues
The new galaxy
  • La Liga begins with the task of forgetting Messi and Ramos
  • The clubs have spent €127m, three times less than 2020
  • De Paul, Memphis and Alaba the main signings
  • Valencia v Getafe opens the campaign
  • Madrid want Rudiger in 2022
  • The German will be free from Chelsea
  • Deal made with CVC
  • Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Oviedo don't agree
There is a future
  • After Pedri, last season and this summer's revelation, Koeman is set to count on Yusuf Demir
  • The boy from the Canary Islands has offered to play against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening
  • Messi meets up with Ramos, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG
  • Barcelona, Madrid and Athletic out of CVC deal
  • La Liga closed a deal with CVC but those three aren't involved
  • La Liga gets underway tonight without Ramos and Messi
