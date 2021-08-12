Today’s Papers: La Liga gets underway in a Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos-free world

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

The new Barcelona Koeman has to build a team without Messi that can still fight for titles

He's asked for a central midfielder and a striker, but there won't be any signings

"I hope Griezmann steps up to play the role he can"

"The sacred cows need to step forward"

La Liga close deal without Barcelona and Madrid

This is how Messi signed for PSG

Leo trains for the first team with his new team and meets his new colleagues

The new galaxy La Liga begins with the task of forgetting Messi and Ramos

The clubs have spent €127m, three times less than 2020

De Paul, Memphis and Alaba the main signings

Valencia v Getafe opens the campaign

Madrid want Rudiger in 2022

The German will be free from Chelsea

Deal made with CVC

Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Oviedo don't agree