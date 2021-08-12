Today’s Papers: La Liga gets underway in a Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos-free world

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
The new Barcelona
- Koeman has to build a team without Messi that can still fight for titles
- He's asked for a central midfielder and a striker, but there won't be any signings
- "I hope Griezmann steps up to play the role he can"
- "The sacred cows need to step forward"
- La Liga close deal without Barcelona and Madrid
- This is how Messi signed for PSG
- Leo trains for the first team with his new team and meets his new colleagues
The new galaxy
- La Liga begins with the task of forgetting Messi and Ramos
- The clubs have spent €127m, three times less than 2020
- De Paul, Memphis and Alaba the main signings
- Valencia v Getafe opens the campaign
- Madrid want Rudiger in 2022
- The German will be free from Chelsea
- Deal made with CVC
- Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Oviedo don't agree
There is a future
- After Pedri, last season and this summer's revelation, Koeman is set to count on Yusuf Demir
- The boy from the Canary Islands has offered to play against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening
- Messi meets up with Ramos, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG
- Barcelona, Madrid and Athletic out of CVC deal
- La Liga closed a deal with CVC but those three aren't involved
- La Liga gets underway tonight without Ramos and Messi