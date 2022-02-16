Today’s Papers: Kylian Mbappe’s moment of magic sinks Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

How good is Mbappe?
  • Courtois stopped a Messi penalty
  • Real Madrid didn't have a shot on target
  • Kylian Mbappe won it with a golazo at the death
  • Mbappe says he's happy at PSG
  • Casemiro and Mendy will miss the return
  • The Bernabeu has to be a cauldron
  • Jordan discusses the need to keep going
  • Atletico face Levante
He's the bomb
  • Mbappe wins it for PSG after an incredible performance
  • Courtois stopped Messi's penalty
  • The Bernabeu will expect a much better Madrid
  • An Atletico team without a defence
  • Hermoso, Felipe and Gimenez are all out
  • Fabian wants revenge on Barcelona
That's how Mbappe wins
  • The future Madrid man wins it with a golazo
  • His goal justified PSG's complete dominance
  • Messi missed a penalty
  • City beat Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon
  • Barcelona rely on Aubameyang and Luuk's experience
  • They play Napoli in the Europa League tomorrow
  • Injury-hit Atletico play Levante
