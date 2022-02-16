Today’s Papers: Kylian Mbappe’s moment of magic sinks Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
How good is Mbappe?
- Courtois stopped a Messi penalty
- Real Madrid didn't have a shot on target
- Kylian Mbappe won it with a golazo at the death
- Mbappe says he's happy at PSG
- Casemiro and Mendy will miss the return
- The Bernabeu has to be a cauldron
- Jordan discusses the need to keep going
- Atletico face Levante
He's the bomb
- Mbappe wins it for PSG after an incredible performance
- Courtois stopped Messi's penalty
- The Bernabeu will expect a much better Madrid
- An Atletico team without a defence
- Hermoso, Felipe and Gimenez are all out
- Fabian wants revenge on Barcelona