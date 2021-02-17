Today’s Papers: Kylian Mbappe tears Barcelona to shreds in the Champions League

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Mbappe busts up Barcelona
  • Another embarrassment for Barcelona in Europe
  • A hat-trick from Mbappe sentences them to elimination
  • PSG, so superior
  • Sevilla, thirsty for glory
  • They welcome Haaland's Dortmund with Papu starting
  • Hazard already training on the grass
  • 13 days later he's back with the ball
  • Alaba announces his exit from Bayern
  • "I want to try something new"
  • The Austrian centre back confirms he's leaving
  • He hasn't decided his next destination
  • "My Spanish right now isn't so good"
  • Atletico can open up a gap
Hurricane Mbappe
  • A hat-trick at Camp Nou that has Madrid sighing with desire
  • "I'm not going to decide my future based on one match"
  • Messi caught out on another key day
  • Joao Felix returns
  • The crack has tested negative and will have minutes
  • Simeone to draw level with Luis Aragones in victories
  • Haaland, against Sevilla's wall
  • They've won eight games straight, conceding just once
  • Vinicius apologies to Zidane about mobile phone incident
Mbappe'd
  • Mbappe hurts fragile, imprecise and characterless Barcelona
  • Messi scored a penalty to put Barcelona 1-0
  • But the Parisian avalanche proved impossible to stop
  • Opportunity for Los Colchoneros to widen the gap
