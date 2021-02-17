Today’s Papers: Kylian Mbappe tears Barcelona to shreds in the Champions League

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Mbappe busts up Barcelona
- Another embarrassment for Barcelona in Europe
- A hat-trick from Mbappe sentences them to elimination
- PSG, so superior
- Sevilla, thirsty for glory
- They welcome Haaland's Dortmund with Papu starting
- Hazard already training on the grass
- 13 days later he's back with the ball
- Alaba announces his exit from Bayern
- "I want to try something new"
- The Austrian centre back confirms he's leaving
- He hasn't decided his next destination
- "My Spanish right now isn't so good"
- Atletico can open up a gap
Hurricane Mbappe
- A hat-trick at Camp Nou that has Madrid sighing with desire
- "I'm not going to decide my future based on one match"
- Messi caught out on another key day
- Joao Felix returns
- The crack has tested negative and will have minutes
- Simeone to draw level with Luis Aragones in victories
- Haaland, against Sevilla's wall
- They've won eight games straight, conceding just once
- Vinicius apologies to Zidane about mobile phone incident