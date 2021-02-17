Today’s Papers: Kylian Mbappe tears Barcelona to shreds in the Champions League

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Mbappe busts up Barcelona Another embarrassment for Barcelona in Europe

A hat-trick from Mbappe sentences them to elimination

PSG, so superior

Sevilla, thirsty for glory

They welcome Haaland's Dortmund with Papu starting

Hazard already training on the grass

13 days later he's back with the ball

Alaba announces his exit from Bayern

"I want to try something new"

The Austrian centre back confirms he's leaving

He hasn't decided his next destination

"My Spanish right now isn't so good"

Atletico can open up a gap

Hurricane Mbappe A hat-trick at Camp Nou that has Madrid sighing with desire

"I'm not going to decide my future based on one match"

Messi caught out on another key day

Joao Felix returns

The crack has tested negative and will have minutes

Simeone to draw level with Luis Aragones in victories

Haaland, against Sevilla's wall

They've won eight games straight, conceding just once

Vinicius apologies to Zidane about mobile phone incident