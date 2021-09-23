Today’s Papers: Koeman in hot water after Barcelona draw at Cadiz

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Neither tiki nor taki
- Barcelona in free-fall, incapable of beating Cadiz
- They played a poor first-half
- Frenkie de Jong sent off in the second
- Koeman sent off too
- Betis beat Osasuna
- La Real beat Granada
- Camavinga, Madrid's impulse
Agony
- Ten-man Barcelona draw at Cadiz
- Koeman sent off as well as De Jong
- Pique criticises La Liga's calendar
- Benzema going for the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Boot
- La Real beat Granada
- Betis win at Osasuna