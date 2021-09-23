Today’s Papers: Koeman in hot water after Barcelona draw at Cadiz

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Neither tiki nor taki Barcelona in free-fall, incapable of beating Cadiz

They played a poor first-half

Frenkie de Jong sent off in the second

Koeman sent off too

Betis beat Osasuna

La Real beat Granada

Camavinga, Madrid's impulse

Agony Ten-man Barcelona draw at Cadiz

Koeman sent off as well as De Jong

Pique criticises La Liga's calendar

Benzema going for the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Boot

La Real beat Granada

Betis win at Osasuna