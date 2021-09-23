Today’s Papers: Koeman in hot water after Barcelona draw at Cadiz

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Neither tiki nor taki
  • Barcelona in free-fall, incapable of beating Cadiz
  • They played a poor first-half
  • Frenkie de Jong sent off in the second
  • Koeman sent off too
  • Betis beat Osasuna
  • La Real beat Granada
  • Camavinga, Madrid's impulse
Agony
  • Ten-man Barcelona draw at Cadiz
  • Koeman sent off as well as De Jong
  • Pique criticises La Liga's calendar
  • Benzema going for the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Boot
  • La Real beat Granada
  • Betis win at Osasuna
Frustration
  • Another sad draw
  • Barcelona played a terrible first half
  • They improved in the second but couldn't score
  • Koeman will continue for now
  • Indignation
  • De Jong and Koeman sent off
  • Barcelona sign Turkish teenager
