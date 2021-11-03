Today’s Papers: Karim Benzema makes history as Xavi ready to return to Barcelona

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Benzema with a thousand and one His two goals save Madrid

He scored Madrid's 1,000th goal in the Champions League

Liverpool beat Atletico at a canter

Xavi optimistic about joining Barcelona

Benzema with goal number 1,000 The Frenchman scores a historic goal against Shakhtar

He also scored Madrid's second

Vinicius supplied two assists on the night

Bad defence and a bad referee

Atletico lose at Liverpool

Today is the day Barcelona sign Xavi

Emery to stay with Villarreal