Today’s Papers: Karim Benzema makes history as Xavi ready to return to Barcelona

Benzema with a thousand and one
  • His two goals save Madrid
  • He scored Madrid's 1,000th goal in the Champions League
  • Liverpool beat Atletico at a canter
  • Xavi optimistic about joining Barcelona
