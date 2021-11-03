Today’s Papers: Karim Benzema makes history as Xavi ready to return to Barcelona

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Benzema with a thousand and one
- His two goals save Madrid
- He scored Madrid's 1,000th goal in the Champions League
- Liverpool beat Atletico at a canter
- Xavi optimistic about joining Barcelona
Benzema with goal number 1,000
- The Frenchman scores a historic goal against Shakhtar
- He also scored Madrid's second
- Vinicius supplied two assists on the night
- Bad defence and a bad referee
- Atletico lose at Liverpool
- Today is the day Barcelona sign Xavi
- Emery to stay with Villarreal