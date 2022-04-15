Today’s Papers: Kaputt at Camp Nou – media reacts to Barcelona’s European exit

A glance across the media landscape in Spain following Barcelona’s Europa League elimination by Eintracht Frankfurt.
'Barca capsize'
- Eintracht send Xavi's team of the edge of a cliff: second European elimination.
- The Germans got to the nine minutes of added time leading 3-0.
- 20,000 German fans in the stands.
- Laporta: "It's shameful, it will not happen again."
- Freddy Rincon dies at 55: The Colombian idol couldn't overcome his injuries from a fatal car accident.
- Movistar Inter defeat Barca 3-2 in Primera Futsal.
- Guardiola vs Simeone in a crossing of blows: The complements before the tie ended in a rift between the two managers.
- The most expensive Champions League: After Qatar and Russia, Madrid size up City: a third state team, in this case backed by Abu Dhabi.
- Real Sociedad-Real Betis: Clash looking towards the Champions League.
- Papu Gomez: "Madrid can liquidate you in 10 minutes."
'What a disappointment'
- Barca fall to elimination in the Europa League with a very late reaction at the end.
- The Blaugrana lost Pedri to injury, who now focus on La Liga after losing another title.
- Incredible invasion on German fans in the stands of Camp Nou.
- Laporta: "As a Barcelonista, I feel ashamed. I will take measures and it won't happen again."
'Kaputt at Camp Nou'
- Deserved elimination in the Europa League, who were losing 3-0 in an almost hostile stadium.
- Shame and indignation due to the massive presence of German fans.
- Pedri gets injured and could miss the rest of the season.
- Atletico Madrid: Pride amongst Rojiblancos and criticism in England.
- Real Madrid: Mendy and Marcelo absent for the Pizjuan.