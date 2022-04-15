Today’s Papers: Kaputt at Camp Nou – media reacts to Barcelona’s European exit

A glance across the media landscape in Spain following Barcelona’s Europa League elimination by Eintracht Frankfurt.

'Barca capsize' Eintracht send Xavi's team of the edge of a cliff: second European elimination.

The Germans got to the nine minutes of added time leading 3-0.

20,000 German fans in the stands.

Laporta: "It's shameful, it will not happen again."

Freddy Rincon dies at 55: The Colombian idol couldn't overcome his injuries from a fatal car accident.

Movistar Inter defeat Barca 3-2 in Primera Futsal.

Guardiola vs Simeone in a crossing of blows: The complements before the tie ended in a rift between the two managers.

The most expensive Champions League: After Qatar and Russia, Madrid size up City: a third state team, in this case backed by Abu Dhabi.

Real Sociedad-Real Betis: Clash looking towards the Champions League.

Papu Gomez: "Madrid can liquidate you in 10 minutes."

'What a disappointment' Barca fall to elimination in the Europa League with a very late reaction at the end.

The Blaugrana lost Pedri to injury, who now focus on La Liga after losing another title.

Incredible invasion on German fans in the stands of Camp Nou.

Laporta: "As a Barcelonista, I feel ashamed. I will take measures and it won't happen again."