Today’s Papers: Joao Felix to lead Atletico Madrid’s line in European trip to face Manchester City

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Break it, Joao!
- Atletico Madrid travel to Manchester City
- It's the Champions League quarter-final first leg
- Joao Felix, on fire, leads the attack
- Pau Torres offers opinion on Robert Lewandowski
- Villarreal play Bayern Munich tomorrow
- Real Madrid face Chelsea tomorrow
- Real Sociedad beat Espanyol
If anyone can do it, Atletico can
- Atletico Madrid travel to face Manchester City
- It's the Champions League quarter-final first leg
- Diego Simeone has history against English clubs
- He's eliminated Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal
- As well as Liverpool and Manchester United
- Chelsea hold the Indian sign over Real Madrid
- Mateu Alemany goes to Morocco
- He's negotiating with Ousmane Dembele's people
- Real Sociedad beat Espanyol
Meeting in Morocco
- Mateu Alemany meets with Ousmane Dembele's agent
- They're trying to keep the Frenchman at Barcelona
- Dembele enjoys working with Xavi Hernandez
- But Barcelona aren't going to change their last offer
- Real Sociedad beat Espanyol
- Iago Aspas could receive sanction after weekend comments
- Atletico Madrid face Manchester City
- It's the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League
- Diego Simeone faces off against Pep Guardiola