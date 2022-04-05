Today’s Papers: Joao Felix to lead Atletico Madrid’s line in European trip to face Manchester City

Break it, Joao!
If anyone can do it, Atletico can
  • Atletico Madrid travel to face Manchester City
  • It's the Champions League quarter-final first leg
  • Diego Simeone has history against English clubs
  • He's eliminated Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal
  • As well as Liverpool and Manchester United
  • Chelsea hold the Indian sign over Real Madrid
  • Mateu Alemany goes to Morocco
  • He's negotiating with Ousmane Dembele's people
  • Real Sociedad beat Espanyol
Meeting in Morocco
  • Dembele enjoys working with Xavi Hernandez
  • But Barcelona aren't going to change their last offer
  • Iago Aspas could receive sanction after weekend comments
