Today’s papers: Haaland hasn’t been forgotten, the Bernabeu close to completion, Pedri to sign new deal

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Without losing sight of Haaland
  • Madrid believe a deal could be done in 2022
  • Borussia are sure he won't be sold this summer
  • His agent agrees he should play two seasons there
  • From September first his clause will be €75m
  • Pochettino doesn't see Mbappe leaving this year
  • Atletico sign Lecomte
  • Mir off to Sevilla for €16m
Hands at work
  • Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas, Alaba and Modric visit the Bernabeu
  • Ancelotti joins them also
  • Madrid will return there in September against Celta
  • 32,000 fans will attend the game
  • Mbappe feels betrayed
  • He believes Al-Khelaifi's gone back on his word
  • Barcelona interested in Arambarri
  • Sevilla are after Rafa Mir
Pedri to sign for four more years
  • Barcelona want to renew the talented youngster
  • The player wants to stay at Camp Nou
  • A deal could be closed by September
  • Emerson confident Barcelona can challenge without Messi
  • Ansu Fati to return soon
  • High pressure for Mbappe
  • Putellas, Hermoso and Martens up for UEFA award
