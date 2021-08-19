Today’s papers: Haaland hasn’t been forgotten, the Bernabeu close to completion, Pedri to sign new deal

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Without losing sight of Haaland
- Madrid believe a deal could be done in 2022
- Borussia are sure he won't be sold this summer
- His agent agrees he should play two seasons there
- From September first his clause will be €75m
- Pochettino doesn't see Mbappe leaving this year
- Atletico sign Lecomte
- Mir off to Sevilla for €16m
Hands at work
- Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas, Alaba and Modric visit the Bernabeu
- Ancelotti joins them also
- Madrid will return there in September against Celta
- 32,000 fans will attend the game
- Mbappe feels betrayed
- He believes Al-Khelaifi's gone back on his word
- Barcelona interested in Arambarri
- Sevilla are after Rafa Mir
Pedri to sign for four more years
- Barcelona want to renew the talented youngster
- The player wants to stay at Camp Nou
- A deal could be closed by September
- Emerson confident Barcelona can challenge without Messi
- Ansu Fati to return soon
- High pressure for Mbappe
- Putellas, Hermoso and Martens up for UEFA award