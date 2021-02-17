Today’s Papers: Haaland another animal, Madrid drooling over Mbappe and sparks fly during Barcelona’s clash with PSG

Spanish football morning headlines for 18 February from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Haaland: Another animal
  • "I saw Mbappe's hat-trick and it motivated me"
  • The Pichichi of Europe produces a feat in Seville
  • Scores two goals and fights Mbappe for the crown of the new king of European football
  • Another Atletico draw
  • Barcelona can't catch PSG
  • They need an rebirth after another European humiliation
  • They've been beaten up the last five years in Europe
Florentino, sign him
  • Madrid fans clamour for Mbappe's signing
  • 65% of those polled prefer him to Haaland
  • The operation is almost impossible given they'd need to shed debt, accommodate his salary and sell players
  • PSG want to keep him to 2022 even if he doesn't renew
  • Haaland impresses at the Sanchez-Pizjuan
  • Atletico leave two points behind at Levante
Sparks fly
  • "In the street I would kill you," Mbappe tells Alba
  • "You're learning from the worst, fool," Alba says
  • The internal keys behind the PSG debacle
  • Atletico let two points behind them
  • Haaland assaults the Sanchez-Pizjuan
