Today’s Papers: Haaland another animal, Madrid drooling over Mbappe and sparks fly during Barcelona’s clash with PSG

Spanish football morning headlines for 18 February from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Haaland: Another animal
- "I saw Mbappe's hat-trick and it motivated me"
- The Pichichi of Europe produces a feat in Seville
- Scores two goals and fights Mbappe for the crown of the new king of European football
- Another Atletico draw
- Barcelona can't catch PSG
- They need an rebirth after another European humiliation
- They've been beaten up the last five years in Europe
Florentino, sign him
- Madrid fans clamour for Mbappe's signing
- 65% of those polled prefer him to Haaland
- The operation is almost impossible given they'd need to shed debt, accommodate his salary and sell players
- PSG want to keep him to 2022 even if he doesn't renew
- Haaland impresses at the Sanchez-Pizjuan
- Atletico leave two points behind at Levante