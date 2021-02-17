Today’s Papers: Haaland another animal, Madrid drooling over Mbappe and sparks fly during Barcelona’s clash with PSG

Spanish football morning headlines for 18 February from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Haaland: Another animal "I saw Mbappe's hat-trick and it motivated me"

The Pichichi of Europe produces a feat in Seville

Scores two goals and fights Mbappe for the crown of the new king of European football

Another Atletico draw

Barcelona can't catch PSG

They need an rebirth after another European humiliation

They've been beaten up the last five years in Europe

Florentino, sign him Madrid fans clamour for Mbappe's signing

65% of those polled prefer him to Haaland

The operation is almost impossible given they'd need to shed debt, accommodate his salary and sell players

PSG want to keep him to 2022 even if he doesn't renew

Haaland impresses at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Atletico leave two points behind at Levante