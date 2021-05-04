Today’s Papers: Guardiola awaiting in Champions League final, Madrid going to give everything at Chelsea

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Pep awaits you in Istanbul Ramos, Valverde, Marcelo and Mendy won't miss the 'final' at Chelsea

Zidane: "It's not a miracle, we are where we deserve to be"

City make it to their first final

Mahrez sentences PSG

Mbappe, injured, doesn't play a single minute

Mourinho takes over at Roma

"We're going to give everything" Zidane, who's won eleven of 12 knockout Champions League ties, sends an optimistic message ahead of the semi-final second leg at Chelsea

Ramos could start at Stamford Bridge

Historic City: Pep's men make it to the final of the Champions League for the first time ever after beating a PSG side without the injured Mbappe

