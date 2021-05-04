Today’s Papers: Guardiola awaiting in Champions League final, Madrid going to give everything at Chelsea

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Pep awaits you in Istanbul
- Ramos, Valverde, Marcelo and Mendy won't miss the 'final' at Chelsea
- Zidane: "It's not a miracle, we are where we deserve to be"
- City make it to their first final
- Mahrez sentences PSG
- Mbappe, injured, doesn't play a single minute
- Mourinho takes over at Roma
"We're going to give everything"
- Zidane, who's won eleven of 12 knockout Champions League ties, sends an optimistic message ahead of the semi-final second leg at Chelsea
- Ramos could start at Stamford Bridge
- Historic City: Pep's men make it to the final of the Champions League for the first time ever after beating a PSG side without the injured Mbappe
- Roma sign Mourinho: He'll arrive in June
Barcelona attentive to Neymar
- Barcelona know the Brazilian wants to return
- PSG's exit from the Champions League could provoke his exit
- City make it to Istanbul
- Mahrez's brace catapults City to the Champions League final
- Pep's looking for his third title
- Los Blancos, with Ramos and Hazard, have to score at Stamford Bridge
- They're obligated to score if they want to make it to the final
- Mourinho to coach Roma next season