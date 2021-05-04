Today’s Papers: Guardiola awaiting in Champions League final, Madrid going to give everything at Chelsea

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Pep awaits you in Istanbul
  • Ramos, Valverde, Marcelo and Mendy won't miss the 'final' at Chelsea
  • Zidane: "It's not a miracle, we are where we deserve to be"
  • City make it to their first final
  • Mahrez sentences PSG
  • Mbappe, injured, doesn't play a single minute
  • Mourinho takes over at Roma
"We're going to give everything"
  • Zidane, who's won eleven of 12 knockout Champions League ties, sends an optimistic message ahead of the semi-final second leg at Chelsea
  • Ramos could start at Stamford Bridge
  • Historic City: Pep's men make it to the final of the Champions League for the first time ever after beating a PSG side without the injured Mbappe
  • Roma sign Mourinho: He'll arrive in June
Barcelona attentive to Neymar
  • Barcelona know the Brazilian wants to return
  • PSG's exit from the Champions League could provoke his exit
  • City make it to Istanbul
  • Mahrez's brace catapults City to the Champions League final
  • Pep's looking for his third title
  • Los Blancos, with Ramos and Hazard, have to score at Stamford Bridge
  • They're obligated to score if they want to make it to the final
  • Mourinho to coach Roma next season
