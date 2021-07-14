Today’s papers: Griezmann and Saul prepare to trade colours as Messi close to signing five-year deal

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The change of La Liga Griezmann and Saul prepare to trade colours

Barcelona and Atletico are working on an operation that would help their problems and give Saul the exit he wants

The trade will adjust the sporting plans of both teams

Chiellini: A centre-back full of life

Messi reaches deal in principle with Barcelona

The Argentine signs a five-year deal with 50% pay-cut

Mbappe reiterates he won't renew even if PSG offer him a salary in the same field as Neymar

Griezmann close to returning to Atletico

The Frenchman won't stay at Barcelona and will accept a salary reduction to return to the Spanish capital

Saul enters into a complicated operation

Rubiales proposes reforming La Liga but Tebas says no