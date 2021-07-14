Today’s papers: Griezmann and Saul prepare to trade colours as Messi close to signing five-year deal

The change of La Liga
  • Griezmann and Saul prepare to trade colours
  • Barcelona and Atletico are working on an operation that would help their problems and give Saul the exit he wants
  • The trade will adjust the sporting plans of both teams
  • Chiellini: A centre-back full of life
  • Messi reaches deal in principle with Barcelona
  • The Argentine signs a five-year deal with 50% pay-cut
  • Mbappe reiterates he won't renew even if PSG offer him a salary in the same field as Neymar
Messi: Five years more
  • Principle of a deal struck for Messi to renew with Barcelona
  • He'll reduce his salary by half
  • Only thing missing is La Liga's sign-off
  • Griezmann close to returning to Atletico
  • The Frenchman won't stay at Barcelona and will accept a salary reduction to return to the Spanish capital
  • Saul enters into a complicated operation
  • Rubiales proposes reforming La Liga but Tebas says no
Messi: Five years
  • Barcelona and their crack reach a deal that will see him tied to the club until 2026, pending final signatures
  • Leo agrees to a 50% salary reduction; Barcelona await La Liga's final confirmation
  • Barcelona won't pay part of Griezmann's signing
  • PSG sign Donnarumma, the MVP of Euro 2020
  • Florengate: "Cristiano is an idiot, Mourinho is abnormal and Del Bosque is an oaf"
