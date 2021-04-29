Today’s Papers: Granada set the title race on fire, Barcelona suffer almighty bump in the road, job half done for Villarreal

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Granada set La Liga on fire
  • Barcelona's bump in the road sets up five finals
  • Machis and Molina come back after Messi's goal
  • Madrid and Sevilla have a shot
  • Villarreal have a license to dream
  • Trigueros and Albiol fire the Yellow Submarine ahead
  • But a dubious penalty keeps Arsenal alive
