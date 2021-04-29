Today’s Papers: Granada set the title race on fire, Barcelona suffer almighty bump in the road, job half done for Villarreal

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Granada set La Liga on fire
- Barcelona's bump in the road sets up five finals
- Machis and Molina come back after Messi's goal
- Madrid and Sevilla have a shot
- Villarreal have a license to dream
- Trigueros and Albiol fire the Yellow Submarine ahead
- But a dubious penalty keeps Arsenal alive
Bump in the road
- Barcelona let the chance of depending on themselves only slip
- The Blaugrana lose to Granada at Camp Nou
- Messi, Machis and Molina, goalscorers
- Koeman was sent off
- Villarreal give Arsenal a chance
- They were winning 2-0 with a man advantage in the 72nd minute
- Carvajal injured, says goodbye to La Liga
- The right back suffered a muscle injury just before Chelsea
Unpardonable
- Barcelona, against a depleted Granada, let the leadership slip
- The Blaugrana no longer depend on themselves to win the title
- They allowed a comeback after going 1-0 up thanks to Messi
- Koeman was sent off in the second half
- Carvajal injured again and will miss the rest of the season
- The Yellow Submarine has credit going to London