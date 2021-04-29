Today’s Papers: Granada set the title race on fire, Barcelona suffer almighty bump in the road, job half done for Villarreal

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Granada set La Liga on fire Barcelona's bump in the road sets up five finals

Machis and Molina come back after Messi's goal

Madrid and Sevilla have a shot

Villarreal have a license to dream

Trigueros and Albiol fire the Yellow Submarine ahead

But a dubious penalty keeps Arsenal alive

Bump in the road Barcelona let the chance of depending on themselves only slip

The Blaugrana lose to Granada at Camp Nou

Messi, Machis and Molina, goalscorers

Koeman was sent off

Villarreal give Arsenal a chance

They were winning 2-0 with a man advantage in the 72nd minute

Carvajal injured, says goodbye to La Liga

The right back suffered a muscle injury just before Chelsea