Today’s Papers: Granada make history, Madrid’s indestructible trident and Barcelona prepare for Operation Sevilla

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Grandioso
- Heroic Granada triumph on aggregate in Naples and earn their place in the Europa League last 16
- Montoro's goal helped the 2-0 of the first leg
- Today is the draw for the last 16
- Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at the Wanda Metropolitano
- Gerard helps Villarreal progress against Salzburg
- La Real exit showing a better face
- Mbappe's future to be decided soon
- Leonardo to tell Mbappe PSG can't wait any longer
- The idea is for him to continue until the 2022 World Cup
Indestructible
- Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, starters of 13 of Madrid's last 19 games, resist generational change
- In Bergamo they shared 69% of the ball
- Barcelona with it all to play for in five days: Double duel against Sevilla in La Liga and the Copa will decide their season
- Lemar is the green shoot in attack: The Frenchman is back for Levante after recovering from covid-19
- Granada are in the last 16: Montoro's goal puts them through against Napoli
Operation Sevilla
- Araujo trains with the group and could return for the crucial double duel with Sevilla starting at the Sanchez-Pizjuan
- Lopetegui's men, a very solid rival, could potentially knock Barcelona out of both La Liga and the Copa
- Font criticises the pressure on Benaiges
- Laporta shows his sporting project
- Carreras: There's no need to appropriate the numbers
- Villarreal and Granada into the last 16 of the Europa League
- In Italy they talk of "robbery" and the "gift" to Madrid of the Champions League