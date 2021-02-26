Today’s Papers: Granada make history, Madrid’s indestructible trident and Barcelona prepare for Operation Sevilla

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Grandioso Heroic Granada triumph on aggregate in Naples and earn their place in the Europa League last 16

Montoro's goal helped the 2-0 of the first leg

Today is the draw for the last 16

Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at the Wanda Metropolitano

Gerard helps Villarreal progress against Salzburg

La Real exit showing a better face

Mbappe's future to be decided soon

Leonardo to tell Mbappe PSG can't wait any longer

The idea is for him to continue until the 2022 World Cup

Indestructible Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, starters of 13 of Madrid's last 19 games, resist generational change

In Bergamo they shared 69% of the ball

Barcelona with it all to play for in five days: Double duel against Sevilla in La Liga and the Copa will decide their season

Lemar is the green shoot in attack: The Frenchman is back for Levante after recovering from covid-19

Granada are in the last 16: Montoro's goal puts them through against Napoli