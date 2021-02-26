Today’s Papers: Granada make history, Madrid’s indestructible trident and Barcelona prepare for Operation Sevilla

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Grandioso
  • Heroic Granada triumph on aggregate in Naples and earn their place in the Europa League last 16
  • Montoro's goal helped the 2-0 of the first leg
  • Today is the draw for the last 16
  • Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at the Wanda Metropolitano
  • Gerard helps Villarreal progress against Salzburg
  • La Real exit showing a better face
  • Mbappe's future to be decided soon
  • Leonardo to tell Mbappe PSG can't wait any longer
  • The idea is for him to continue until the 2022 World Cup
Indestructible
  • Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, starters of 13 of Madrid's last 19 games, resist generational change
  • In Bergamo they shared 69% of the ball
  • Barcelona with it all to play for in five days: Double duel against Sevilla in La Liga and the Copa will decide their season
  • Lemar is the green shoot in attack: The Frenchman is back for Levante after recovering from covid-19
  • Granada are in the last 16: Montoro's goal puts them through against Napoli
Operation Sevilla
  • Araujo trains with the group and could return for the crucial double duel with Sevilla starting at the Sanchez-Pizjuan
  • Lopetegui's men, a very solid rival, could potentially knock Barcelona out of both La Liga and the Copa
  • Font criticises the pressure on Benaiges
  • Laporta shows his sporting project
  • Carreras: There's no need to appropriate the numbers
  • Villarreal and Granada into the last 16 of the Europa League
  • In Italy they talk of "robbery" and the "gift" to Madrid of the Champions League
