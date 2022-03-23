Today’s Papers: Gareth Bale returns for Wales 48 hours after missing El Clasico through injury

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

He's no longer hurting
  • Gareth Bale missed El Clasico
  • But he's back training with Wales
  • He's miraculously recovered in 48 hours
  • From problems with his back
  • Real Madrid are surprised by this
  • Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz's absence
  • The reasons Carlo Ancelotti doesn't rate them
  • Javi Aguirre takes over at Mallorca
  • Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino 3-1
Open door
  • Madrid expected to sell Bale and Hazard this summer
  • Marcelo, Isco, Raul Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Jovic and Mariano
  • All are also considered up for auction
Barcelona Femeni comeback against Real Madrid Femenino
  • Barcelona won 3-1 at Valdebebas
  • They're on the cusp of the Champions League semi-final
  • The transfer market is on fire
  • Franck Kessie a done deal for Barcelona
  • The club also close with Cesar Azpilicueta and Raphinha
  • Ousmane Dembele could still stay at Camp Nou
