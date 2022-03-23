Today’s Papers: Gareth Bale returns for Wales 48 hours after missing El Clasico through injury

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
He's no longer hurting
- Gareth Bale missed El Clasico
- But he's back training with Wales
- He's miraculously recovered in 48 hours
- From problems with his back
- Real Madrid are surprised by this
- Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz's absence
- The reasons Carlo Ancelotti doesn't rate them
- Javi Aguirre takes over at Mallorca
- Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino 3-1
Open door
- Madrid expected to sell Bale and Hazard this summer
- Marcelo, Isco, Raul Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Jovic and Mariano
- All are also considered up for auction
Barcelona Femeni comeback against Real Madrid Femenino
- Barcelona won 3-1 at Valdebebas
- They're on the cusp of the Champions League semi-final
- The transfer market is on fire
- Franck Kessie a done deal for Barcelona
- The club also close with Cesar Azpilicueta and Raphinha
- Ousmane Dembele could still stay at Camp Nou