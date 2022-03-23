Today’s Papers: Gareth Bale returns for Wales 48 hours after missing El Clasico through injury

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

He's no longer hurting Gareth Bale missed El Clasico

But he's back training with Wales

He's miraculously recovered in 48 hours

From problems with his back

Real Madrid are surprised by this

Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz's absence

The reasons Carlo Ancelotti doesn't rate them

Javi Aguirre takes over at Mallorca

Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino 3-1

Open door Madrid expected to sell Bale and Hazard this summer

Marcelo, Isco, Raul Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Jovic and Mariano

All are also considered up for auction

