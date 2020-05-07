Today’s Papers: Friday 8 May

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English

An example to follow Getafe gift to their own fans - cover costs of 2020/21 season tickets - president Angel Torres says all 13,500 holders will be renewed for free The key behind Madrid saying no to Pogba - club don't consider him any longer All of Barcelona test negative for coronavirus Stories of salvations in Segunda B and Tercera

Underway Bundesliga and nine other competitions have dates for their return, La Liga, calcio and the Premier League all prepare their own returns The great dream of Florentino Perez - Mbappe as a galactico by 2022 The Spanish FA propose five substitutions for injuries