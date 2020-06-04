Today’s Papers: Friday 5 June

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

La Liga will return with (virtual) fans TV option to experience game with fans atmosphere or not Martin Odegaard's labyrinth - Madrid want him to play next year but it will be tough, Real Sociedad are restless  
Disney-basketball NBA season to be completed with games all summer Golden boy - Valverde the fourth most valuable player for Zidane 'Fans give us life' - Oblak speaks on behind closed doors games 5.2% of Spaniards had Covid-19
Formula to sign Lautaro Barcelona want to include Junior Firpo in the deal, valued at 41m to make up 111m Chelsea to pay 60m Werner clause Manu Fernandez, appointed Real Madrid's Director of Football
