Today’s Papers: Friday 5 June

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

La Liga will return with (virtual) fans TV option to experience game with fans atmosphere or not Martin Odegaard's labyrinth - Madrid want him to play next year but it will be tough, Real Sociedad are restless TV option to experience game with fans atmosphere or not

Disney-basketball NBA season to be completed with games all summer Golden boy - Valverde the fourth most valuable player for Zidane 'Fans give us life' - Oblak speaks on behind closed doors games 5.2% of Spaniards had Covid-19 NBA season to be completed with games all summer'Fans give us life' - Oblak speaks on behind closed doors games