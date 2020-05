Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

The ball will bounce again The new Bernabeu will open in October Football to be free in residential and nursing homes The new Bernabeu will open in October

Still the king Madrid remain the world's most valuable club, increased its value in the last year by 8 percent to 3478m Barcelona in third position after Manchester United, Atletico Madrid 13th and Valencia 25th La Liga will play on 11 or 12 June through to 19 July Madrid remain the world's most valuable club, increased its value in the last year by 8 percent to 3478m Barcelona in third position after Manchester United, Atletico Madrid 13th and Valencia 25th